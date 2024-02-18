A-League

Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights
Watch highlights from the Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix match

A-League Men's Highlights

3 mins

Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

24 mins

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers match

3 mins

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Highlights

Watch highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers match

3 mins

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar match

24 mins

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory match

3 mins

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory match

3 mins

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Sydney FC vs Adelaide United match

3 mins

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Newcastle Jets match

