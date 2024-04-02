A-League

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Highlights
Watch highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City match

A-League Men's Highlights

3 mins

3 mins

Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Highlights

Watch highlights from the Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers match

22 mins

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory match

3 mins

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory match

3 mins

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar match

24 mins

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners match

3 mins

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights

Watch highlights from the Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners match

3 mins

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets match

2023/2024