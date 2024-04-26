A-League

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Highlights
Watch highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United match

A-League Men's Highlights

3 mins

3 mins

Perth Glory vs Western United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Perth Glory vs Western United match

24 mins

Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC match

3 mins

Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC match

3 mins

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar match

3 mins

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City match

3 mins

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Watch highlights from the Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix match

3 mins

Western United vs Adelaide United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Adelaide United match

