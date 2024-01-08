A-League

Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC Highlights
NC | Sport

Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC match

Episodes
Video Extras
2023/24 FixturesLiberty A-League Women
More

A-League Men's Highlights

Advertisement
image-placeholder
3 mins

Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC match

image-placeholder
24 mins

Western United vs Melbourne City Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Western United vs Melbourne City match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Western United vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Melbourne City match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory match

image-placeholder
24 mins

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from the Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets match

2023/2024