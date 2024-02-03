A-League

24 mins

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners match

3 mins

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights

Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners match

3 mins

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory match

3 mins

Western United vs Sydney FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Sydney FC match

3 mins

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the Perth Glory vs Melbourne City match

3 mins

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Watch highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix match

24 mins

Macarthur FC vs Perth Glory Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Macarthur FC vs Perth Glory match

3 mins

Macarthur FC vs Perth Glory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Macarthur FC vs Perth Glory match

2023/2024