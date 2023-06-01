Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final: Scott Jamieson Interview

23 mins

The Future The scrutiny is on the youngster who just became the latest Socceroos debutant and has been billed as one of the rising stars of the Isuzu UTE A-League. Gamer, prankster, dancer, Joe Gauci’s myriad personalities underline the stereotype that goalkeepers march to the beat of a different drum. ‘The Future' is a heart-warming story of the local product and football-obsessed kid who’s broken into the team he supported, and is now coached by his boyhood idol. It captures Gauci lining up for United in the week following his senior international debut, up against fellow Socceroo, Andrew Redmayne of Sydney FC.