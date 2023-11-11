A-League

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Jack Clisby

Alex Tobin Medal

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 4 Interviews

Hear from the six Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 4 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

What is the Alex Tobin Medal?

Find out how the prestigious medal is awarded in the Isuzu UTE A-League

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 3 Interviews

Hear from the six Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 3 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 2 Interviews

Hear from the six Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 2 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 1 Interviews

Hear from the six Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 1 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Florin Berenguer

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne City vs Macarthur FC

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Ulises Davila

