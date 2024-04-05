Alex Tobin Medal
Advertisement
Alex Tobin Medal: Round 23 Interviews
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 23 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Perth Glory vs Adelaide United
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Isaías
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Reno Piscopo
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Daniel Arzani
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Mikael Doka
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Western United vs Macarthur FC
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Matthew Grimaldi
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Henry Hore