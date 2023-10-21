Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

Alex Tobin Medal
Alex Tobin Medal: Round 2 Interviews
Hear from the six Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 2 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Adelaide United vs Melbourne City
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Nestory Irankunda
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Bruno Fornaroli
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Jake Hollman
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Lachlan Brook
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Henry Hore
What is the Alex Tobin Medal?
Find out how the prestigious medal is awarded in the Isuzu UTE A-League