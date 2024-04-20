Alex Tobin Medal
Alex Tobin Medal: Round 25 Interviews
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 25 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Perth Glory vs Western United
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Adam Taggart
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Macarthur FC vs Sydney FC
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Jed Drew
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Kai Trewin
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Mathew Leckie
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Ryan Scott
Alex Tobin Medal: Round 24 Interviews
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 24 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal