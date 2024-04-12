A-League

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Filip Kurto

Alex Tobin Medal

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 24 Interviews

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 24 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

4 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne City vs Perth Glory

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Tolgay Arslan

3 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Corey Brown

2 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Western United vs Central Coast Mariners

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Max Balard

3 mins

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 23 Interviews

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 23 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

2 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Perth Glory vs Adelaide United

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Isaías

3 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Reno Piscopo

