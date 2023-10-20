A-League

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Zach Clough

Alex Tobin Medal

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 2 Interviews

Hear from the six Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 2 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Adelaide United vs Melbourne City

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Nestory Irankunda

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Bruno Fornaroli

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Jake Hollman

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Lachlan Brook

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Henry Hore

What is the Alex Tobin Medal?

Find out how the prestigious medal is awarded in the Isuzu UTE A-League

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 1 Interviews

Hear from the six Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 1 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

