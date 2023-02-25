Alex Tobin Medal
Alex Tobin Medal: Round 18 Interviews
Hear from the six Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 18 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Tom Aldred
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Damien Da Silva
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Morgan Schneiderlin
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Newcastle Jets vs Western United
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Josh Risdon
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne City vs Sydney FC
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Aiden O'Neill
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Storm Roux