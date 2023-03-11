Alex Tobin Medal
Alex Tobin Medal: Round 20 Interviews
Hear from the six Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 20 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne Victory vs Western United
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Connor Pain
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Aiden O'Neill
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Craig Goodwin
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Christian Theoharous
Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Mark Beevers
What is the Alex Tobin Medal?
Find out what the Alex Tobin Medal is and how it is awarded in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's competition