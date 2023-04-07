A-League

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Adelaide United vs Sydney FC
NC | Sport

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Javi Lopez

Alex Tobin Medal

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 23 Interviews

Hear from the six Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 23 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

2 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Jamie Maclaren

3 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Jack Clisby

8 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Brandon Borrello

1 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Jay O'Shea

2 mins

1 mins

Isuzu UTE Player of the Match: Western United vs Central Coast Mariners

Hear from the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match, Marco Tulio

Alex Tobin Medal: Round 22 Interviews

Hear from the six Isuzu UTE Players of the Matches from Round 22 in our latest update for the Alex Tobin Medal

2022/2023