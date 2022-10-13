Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
A-Leagues All Access: You Need to Suffer
Sport
Air Date: Thu 13 Oct 2022
Luis Nani is one of the highest profile signings in A-League history. The former Manchester United and Portugal winger reveals how his decision to come to Melbourne was driven by a desire for success and silverware with a big club.
Episodes
2022/23 FixturesArticles
Video Extras
More
Latest
Latest News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Highlights
Coach Q&A's
A-League Features
Teams
2022/2023