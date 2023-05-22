Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Semi Finals (Second Leg)

There are just two teams left fighting in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men following two pulsating fixtures over the weekend as Melbourne City and Sydney FC entered the second half of the tie all even at AAMI Park while the Mariners returned to the Central Coast with a one goal advantage over Adelaide.

Melbourne City vs Sydney FC

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United

Looking Ahead: The Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

Saturday, 3 June, 7pm AEST - live and free on Network 10. Mark that date in your calendar. The 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final is almost upon us.

After 26 rounds followed by a thrilling finals series, we are just about to reach the big occasion. This season's showpiece event will see reigning premiers Melbourne City face off against Central Coast Mariners at CommBank Stadium next Saturday night.

City will be looking to make amends for last season's disappointment which saw them fall short against Western United while it is a massive achievement for the Mariners as they play in their first grand final in a decade!

