Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final

Eight months of football reached fever pitch on Saturday night as we witnessed the latest instalment of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's Grand Final.

Watch the two best teams from the 2022/23 season go head-to-head as Melbourne City faced off against Central Coast Mariners.

Catch up with all the action 10 Play!

Grand Final: Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners

Full Match Replay

Grand Final: Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights

Grand Final: Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Mini Match

Brandon Borrello wins the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal

Isuzu UTE A-League Highlights

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

Football on 10 Play in 2023