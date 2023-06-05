A-League

Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final

Catch up with all the action from the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final on 10 Play

Eight months of football reached fever pitch on Saturday night as we witnessed the latest instalment of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's Grand Final.

Watch the two best teams from the 2022/23 season go head-to-head as Melbourne City faced off against Central Coast Mariners.

Catch up with all the action 10 Play!

Grand Final: Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners

Full Match Replay

Grand Final: Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights

Grand Final: Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners Mini Match

Jason Cummings was the star performer on the night for Central Coast Mariners (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Brandon Borrello wins the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal

Isuzu UTE A-League Highlights

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

Football on 10 Play in 2023

The winner of this season's Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal is Western Sydney Wanderers' Brandon Borrello
Watch all the action from the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final live and free on 10 and 10 Play
Find out all the tips from our Network 10 Football Team ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final
Catch up with all the action from the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Semi Finals (Second Leg) on 10 Play
Watch all the action from the second leg of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Semi Finals live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play