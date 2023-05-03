Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Elimination Finals

The first week of the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series is done and dusted. The first elimination final took us to Coopers Stadium where Adelaide United went toe-to-toe against Wellington Phoenix.

Catch up with all the action from Friday night's encounter with the full match replay and highlights options below.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix

Full Match Replay

Mini Match

Highlights

We head to Sydney for the next elimination final - the first Sydney Derby to feature at this stage of the competition.

CommBank Stadium played host to what turned out to be an enthralling encounter between Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC.

Find out who prevailed in this massive derby with all the highlights available to watch on demand.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC

Full Match Replay

Mini Match

Highlights

The 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series continues next week live and free on 10 Play

Find The Isuzu UTE A-League 2022/2023 Fixtures here

Isuzu UTE A-League Highlights

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

Football on 10 Play in 2023