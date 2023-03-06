What’s Coming Up in the Isuzu UTE A-League

The battle for the top six is well and truly on with every team in with a chance of making the cut for finals football.

The race for supremacy in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men is as strong as ever, Melbourne City continue to prove to be the team to beat with Western Sydney Wanderers, Adelaide United and Central Coast Mariners hot on their heels.

The table is as tight as ever, just four points separate the second placed Wanderers from the sixth placed Sydney FC while further down the ladder Western United have enjoyed a mini revival of late securing back to back wins against Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory.

The Key Fixtures

The one massive fixture that sticks out on the sport calendar is the Sydney derby which is set to take centre stage as the Sky Blues host Wanderers at Allianz Stadium. Both sides enter this thrilling clash in a relatively rich vein of form, Wanderers are undefeated in their last three matches, winning their last two while Sydney FC – aside from a defeat to City are undefeated since the backend of January.

There will be a week off in the Isuzu UTE A-League at the end of March as the Subway Socceroos return to Australia to take part in a two match series against Ecuador in Sydney and Melbourne. A reminder that you can watch both of those matches live and free on 10 and 10 Play.

2023 Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Following the international break, we have a ripping encounter at Coopers Stadium to focus on as Adelaide United welcome Wanderers. This fixture will most likely have a major bearing on who seals second spot and earns the first week off for the finals series.

Coopers appears to be the place to be in April with another crucial tie taking place the following Friday as the Reds host Sydney FC. Steve Corica’s men will most likely be hovering around the top six come mid-April and won’t be able to put a foot wrong if they want to extend their campaign.

Their first meeting with Adelaide this season certainly delivered on the entertainment front with Hiroshi Ibusuki being a shown a straight red with five minutes remaining in the first half.

A quick fire Sky Blues double saw them take advantage of the extra man just after the break but former Sydney defender, Harry Van der Saag, popped up with an equaliser for Carl Veart’s side.

A similar result this time around will do neither side any favours as we approach crunch time in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s competition.

A-League giant Melbourne Victory was at its lowest ebb in 2021, a broken club and a pale imitation of its former glory. However, on the eve of the 2021/22 Isuzu UTE A-League season, the biggest rebuild in A-League history commenced.

A KEEPUP Studios and Melbourne Victory production, directed by Chris Gospel, Dream Big takes us deep into the inner sanctum for unprecedented access into the biggest rebuild in A-League history, overseen by renowned coach, ex-Socceroo Tony Popovic.

Featuring Melbourne Victory stars, Johnny Warren medal winner Jake Brimmer, star defender Jason Geria and special guests, Archie Thompson, Craig Foster, Ange Postecoglou, Harry Kewell and Mile Jedinak this series shows us how “you gotta dream big to believe”.

