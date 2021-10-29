A-League

What is the Isuzu Ute A-League?

A Brief History

What is the Isuzu Ute A-League? The Isuzu Ute A-League is the premier football division for men’s football in Australia. Formed in 2005, the competition consists of 12 teams - Melbourne City, Sydney FC, Adelaide United, Melbourne Victory, Perth Glory, Newcastle Jets, Central Coast Mariners, Brisbane Roar, Western Sydney Wanderers, Wellington Phoenix, Macarthur South West Sydney and Western United.

The A-League Championship is won via a finals system, similar to those seen in other Australian sporting leagues, whereby those teams who finish in the Top Six compete for the crown prize. The club who finishes on top of the ladder at the end of the home and away season is crowned the Premiers.

A Brief HistoryAugust 25, 2005 will forever be a significant day for Australian football, with it marking the first match of the inaugural A-League season, which kicked off in Newcastle.

That day was a long time coming for football fans in Australia, who had been waiting on the A-League since October 2003, when Football Australia Chairman Mr Frank Lowy announced a task-force had been formed to establish Australia’s newest sporting competition.

Whilst it was a momentous day for the A-League, it was also a sad moment in time for the National Soccer League, which was forced to disband after 27 years. Amazingly, there was no top-tier football division in Australia between May 2004 and August 2005, whilst the A-League and its inaugural teams were coming together.

Western Sydney Wanderers. Melbourne City, Macarthur South West Sydney and Western United are all expansion teams in the current A-League. Gold Coast United and North Queensland Fury were introduced to the league in 2009 and 2010 respectively, however both failed to become mainstays of the league.

Perth Glory is the only A-League side that competed in the National Soccer League.

WinnersSydney FC are the most successful side in the competition with five Championships and four Premierships. Rivals Melbourne Victory have claimed four Championships and three Premierships. Brisbane Roar have taken out three Championships and two Premierships. Central Coast, Adelaide, Melbourne City and Newcastle have all finished as Champions just once. Western Sydney and Perth Glory are the only two sides yet to claim a Championship crown.

