Western United FC

Western United FC

The club represents western Victoria

Western United FC compete in the A-League.

The club was founded in 2019 and were introduced in the 2019/20 Season as part of the A-League expansion process.

Their home grounds are currently GMHBA Stadium in Geelong and Mars Stadium in Ballarat.

Based in the western Melbourne suburb of Truganina, the club aims to represent western Victoria, incorporating the western suburbs of Melbourne; the regional cities of Geelong, Ballarat, and Bendigo; and regional and country towns in western Victoria.

Western United FC is on a journey with its partners to build the future of football for the western region – an ambitious journey that will unite generations to come and create a football club that will make people proud.

Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar
Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

There will be a new face in the Isuzu UTE A-League this season with ex-Premier League star Charlie Austin joining Brisbane Roar
Isuzu UTE A-League: Grand Final Preview

Isuzu UTE A-League: Grand Final Preview

The stage is set for an all Melbourne affair come Saturday night as Melbourne City face off against Western United live and free on 10 and 10 play.
Isuzu UTE A-League: Elimination Finals Preview

Isuzu UTE A-League: Elimination Finals Preview

The beginning of the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series is just around the corner. Catch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play on demand.
The Significance of the Melbourne Derby

The Significance of the Melbourne Derby

What makes the Melbourne derby a special occasion? We asked two former players – Archie Thompson of Victory, and Matt Thompson of Heart/City for their memories in the build-up to the big day on Saturday.As told to Simon Hill
From kick boxing to kicking goals: McBreen's unique sporting journey

From kick boxing to kicking goals: McBreen's unique sporting journey

Football fans may recognise Daniel McBreen as the striker who helped win the A-League title for the Central Coast Mariners. As a co-commentator and pundit on Network 10 & Paramount+. Or for his coaching role with the Jets