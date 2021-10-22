Western United FC compete in the A-League.

The club was founded in 2019 and were introduced in the 2019/20 Season as part of the A-League expansion process.

Their home grounds are currently GMHBA Stadium in Geelong and Mars Stadium in Ballarat.

Based in the western Melbourne suburb of Truganina, the club aims to represent western Victoria, incorporating the western suburbs of Melbourne; the regional cities of Geelong, Ballarat, and Bendigo; and regional and country towns in western Victoria.

Western United FC is on a journey with its partners to build the future of football for the western region – an ambitious journey that will unite generations to come and create a football club that will make people proud.