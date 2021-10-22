A-League

Wellington Phoenix

One of the few clubs in the world to compete in a league in different country

Wellington Phoenix are based in Wellington, New Zealand and compete in the A-League and A-League Women.

Phoenix entered the competition in the 2007–08 season after its formation in March 2007, by New Zealand Football as a New Zealand-based club in the Australian A-League competition.

The club is one of the few clubs in the world to compete in a league of a different confederation from that of the country where it is based.

Their home stadium is Sky Stadium in Wellington. The club has appeared in the A-League Finals Series on six occasions.

Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

