Wellington Phoenix are based in Wellington, New Zealand and compete in the A-League and A-League Women.

Phoenix entered the competition in the 2007–08 season after its formation in March 2007, by New Zealand Football as a New Zealand-based club in the Australian A-League competition.

The club is one of the few clubs in the world to compete in a league of a different confederation from that of the country where it is based.

Their home stadium is Sky Stadium in Wellington. The club has appeared in the A-League Finals Series on six occasions.