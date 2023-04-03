Watch the Melbourne Derby live and free on 10 Play

The Melbourne Derby will recommence at 1900 AEST live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play this Wednesday night.

The match which was suspended due to crowd disturbances on 16 December will resume where it left off from the 21st minute.

The match will recommence from that point via a drop ball, with City already 1-0 to the good thanks to Aiden O'Neill's goal.

This rescheduled derby could have quite an impact for both teams as we close in on the end of the regular season.

Reigning premiers City sit top of the Isuzu UTE A-League ladder with a two point buffer over second placed Adelaide United which could increase to five if they secure the three points on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Victory will be looking to maintain their purple patch which has seen them win back-to-back matches and as a result given them hope of playing finals football.

Watch the Melbourne Derby from 1830, kick off 1900 AEST - Live and Free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play

