Upcoming Isuzu UTE A-League Action On 10 Play

Date Times (AEDT) Event Round Location Watch 5 Apr 1830-2100, kick off 1900 Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Round 8 AAMI Park Watch on 10 BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+ 7 Apr 1445-1715, kick off 1500 Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Round 23 MARS Stadium Watch on Paramount+ 7 Apr 1630-1915, kick off 1700 Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Round 23 Coopers Stadium Watch on Paramount+ 8 Apr 1645-1930, kick off 1700 Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Round 23 Moreton Daily Stadium Watch on Paramount+ 8 Apr 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 23 Campbelltown Stadium Watch on 10 BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+ 9 Apr 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Round 23 AAMI Park Watch on 10 BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+ 10 Apr 1545-1815, kick off 1600 Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Round 23 AAMI Park Watch on Paramount+ 14 Apr 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur FC Round 24 McDonald Jones Stadium Watch on Paramount+ 15 Apr 1630-1030, kick off 1700 Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Round 24 Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Watch on Paramount+ 15 Apr 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Round 24 CommBank Stadium Watch on 10 BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+ 16 Apr 1230-1515, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Round 24 Sky Stadium, Wellington Watch on Paramount+ 16 Apr 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Round 24 Allianz Stadium Watch on 10 BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+ 16 Apr 1645-1730, kick off 1700 Adelaide United vs Western United Round 24 Coopers Stadium Watch on Paramount+ 21 Apr 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Round 25 CommBank Stadium Watch on Paramount+ 22 Apr 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Round 25 McDonald Jones Stadium Watch on Paramount+ 22 Apr 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Western United vs Melbourne City Round 25 TBC Watch on 10 BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+ 23 Apr 1430-1730, kick off 1500 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC Round 25 AAMI Park Watch on 10 BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+ 23 Apr 1745-2015, kick off 1800 Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Round 25 HBF Park Watch on Paramount+ 24 Apr 1845-2215, kick off 1900 Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Round 25 Suncorp Stadium Watch on Paramount+ 28 Apr 1915-2215, kick off 1945 Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round 26 AAMI Park Watch on Paramount+ 28 Apr 1930-2200, kick off 1945 Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners Round 26 Coopers Stadium Watch on Paramount+ 29 Apr 1630-1930, kick off 1700 Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets Round 26 Allianz Stadium Watch on Paramount+ 29 Apr 1645-1930, kick off 1700 Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix Round 26 Campbelltown Stadium Watch on Paramount+ 29 Apr 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Round 26 AAMI Park Watch on 10 BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+ 29 Apr 2145-2415, kick off 2200 Perth Glory vs Western United Round 26 HBF Park Watch on Paramount+

