The Resurgence of the Central Coast Mariners

Hands up who saw that coming? City 1, Mariners 6. Anybody? It was a spectacular finish to a domestic season that provided immense entertainment; clear, and in plain view. The Mariners men’s win is one of those show-stopping moments that breathes freshness and life into everything. Meanwhile, City’s collapse provides enough post-mortem fodder to service a high-end feedlot. Quite how City chew that Grand Final cud remains to be seen.

Might the Central Coast’s conquest provide an apt metaphor for us all? For our sport? Not long ago the Mariners were pretty friendless, their kitchen cupboards oversupplied with wooden mixing implements or, as they were once known, behaviour modifiers. It was not a collection of which to boast.

More than just a consistent lack of competition points however, the crisis in Gosford was an existential one. Multiple were the administrators who couldn’t see the club in the game’s future. Internal forces needed convincing as well; the impulse to pack up and relocate received more than passing commentary over isolated coffee meetings.

Catch up with all the action from the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Season

Sport in June on 10 Play

Preview: Subway Socceroos vs Argentina

I still remember the folly (or was it farce) of the Central Coast hosting a “regional round” game at North Sydney Oval, less than 10kms from Sydney FC’s home ground in Moore Park. This was more a flirtation with the Mariners identifying as a Sydney club than ever it was about taking a game to communities whose geography precludes them from regular A-League action.

The folly, the farce and the Orwellian double-speak of a regional round being held in the heart of Australia’s biggest city was a ruse and seemed to sum-up the general way of things at the time. The Mariners’ future was gravely unclear. The authorities’ cloudy communication, if not the prevarication, was also acutely felt at the turnstiles. The club’s fortunes and status were apparently in a race to the bottom.

Yet whilst friendless, and evidently directionless, the cause for the Central Coast was never, apparently, hopeless. Hanging on, and working hard, CEO Shaun Mielekamp was the personification of hope. The sky is darkest before the dawn, so goes the maxim, and those days were pretty dark for the fans of the league’s smallest club.

Gradually, various appointments and decisions generated some momentum and shards of light could be seen. Certainly, over the last three seasons, the sun’s rays began to peak from the dawn’s horizon and a warmer, more familiar glow returned. Excitement built and anticipation began to germinate. Then a Grand Final and suddenly, like a force majeure, Monty’s men maul the competition’s most recently dominant team. Who saw that coming?

Triumph can follow tribulation and celebration can trump consternation. We know this because we’ve just experienced the Mariners, whose fans, by the way, will now have to find a new ditty because “no one likes us … and we don’t care” has been made redundant, comprehensively. Unless of course one happens to be a Newcastle fan, who collectively sit stewing in a mixed pot of envy and jealousy.

The varying fortunes of teams on a week-to-week basis aside, the football in our competition is full of both promise and delivery. The challenge - for those who choose to accept it – is to mindfully navigate the dividing line between what our field of play is offering as opposed to perceptions thereof. The football this year and the tight competition housing it has been thrilling. The fullness of its impact is affected, often, more by perception than reality. There’s plenty of work that needs doing around the place, that’s for sure, but the players and coaches have delivered, by in large, great entertainment. If we can focus on the core, diligently, as the Mariners’ have shown, the triumph will follow.

Isuzu UTE A-League: Essential Links

Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final

Brandon Borrello wins the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

Football on 10 Play in 2023