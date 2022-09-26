The Most Anticipated 2022/23 A-League Players

Since the opening of the A-League transfer window on June 1, clubs have been extremely busy altering their squad lists before round one in October.

To add to the anticipation, the season is starting just six weeks before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. And many Australian players will be looking to impress Socceroos coach, Graham Arnold (‘Arnie’).

Here are just a handful of the players worth paying attention to this 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Season:

Adelaide United: Craig Goodwin

One of the best players in the 21/22 A-League season, Craig Goodwin will be crucial to Adelaide’s attack in their hunt for a second A-League title. He will also be driven by his aspirations to secure a starting position for the Socceroos as they head into the World Cup.

Scoreboard: Scored 10 goals and provided 8 assists last season.

Setbacks: A recurring groin injury has ruled him out of Adelaide’s preseason, as well as the Socceroos’ fixture against New Zealand. Hopefully, he will make a return to full training before the commencement of the A-League campaign.

Brisbane Roar: Charlie Austin

Brisbane’s marquee new signing, Charlie Austin is destined to make a huge roar in the 22/23 season. The English striker has had a very successful career playing with clubs such as, Queens Park Rangers, Southampton, and Burnley.

Scoreboard: With 173 senior career goals to his name, he knows exactly where to find the back of the net.

Setbacks: Adapting to a new league with an unfamiliar style of football could prove troublesome for Brisbane’s new striker. Also, Austin turned 33 in July which means he could begin to show physical decline. In saying that, he has already produced 2 goals and 2 assists from 4 Australia Cup matches, indicating that he has no intention of slowing down.

Central Coast Mariners: Jason Cummings

If there is one player who has got something to prove this A-League Campaign, it is Jason Cummings. Arnie has stated in recent interviews that he will be watching the 27-year-old closely to reinforce the Socceroos’ attack for the World Cup. While his debut penalty goal for the Socceroos against New Zealand would have helped his chances, the first few A-League games will be just as important.

Scoreboard: Secured 10 goals and 6 assists in 20 games last season.

Setbacks: Cummings won’t have the support of Marco Urena up top or the security of Kye Rowles at the back. Both were massive losses to Central Coast. Although, this will force Cummings to take charge and lead from the front this season.

Macarthur FC: Daniel Arzani

Following his stunning performances in the 2017/18 A-League season for Melbourne City, Arzani was labelled one of the most talented prodigies to emerge from the Australian system. This will be his first season back in the A-League after joining Manchester City in 2018 and it will be interesting to see how he adjusts.

Scoreboard: Provided 2 assists and 3 goals for Macarthur in the Australian Cup, helping their journey to the Grand Final where they will come up against Sydney United 58.

Setbacks: After 2018, Arzani was never able to return to his strong form and had many unsuccessful loan spells during his time in Manchester. He will need debut-coach Dwight Yorke to build his confidence and help him return to star-status.

Melbourne City: Florin Berenguer

Despite the signing of Finland international, Thomas Lam, there have been few additions to coach Kisnorbo’s side. While there are many names worth keeping an eye on at City, such as Jamie McLaren or Andrew Nabbout, no one brings the energy like Florin Berenguer. He had an important role in the squad’s success last season and will be instrumental if they want to take their glory further.

Scoreboard: Secured 9 goal contributions in 24 games from the midfield.

Setbacks: The French midfielder has just turned 33 and is known to be injury prone. City fans will hope his condition stays strong throughout the season as he would be a massive loss to the squad.

Melbourne Victory: Luis Nani

Even at the age of 35, the ex-Manchester United star cannot be underestimated. He scored a free-kick and put on a brilliant show in Victory’s 7-0 pre-season win against Rochedale Rovers. The presence of a big name will also be important for the morale of teammates following the loss of a few regular starters.

Scoreboard: Attained 264 goals and assists across 558 games of his distinguished career.

Setbacks: Nani has had an injury-disrupted career, so it would be naïve to expect a strong output from him. Nonetheless, it will be great to see a football legend with The Boys In Blue.

Newcastle Jets: Reno Piscopo

From narrowly missing out on the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals last season, coach Arthur Papas has brought in new names this campaign, including Brandon O’Neill, Trent Buhagiar and most importantly, Reno Piscopo. Reno was one of Wellington’s most exciting players to watch last season and with Papas’s fluid style of football, Piscopo’s energy will be vital to the Jets’ attack.

Scoreboard: Recorded 16 goals and assists in 57 A-League games.

Setbacks: Newcastle were tied third for the worst defensive record in the A-League 2021/22 season. With this in mind, Papas will need to sort out the side’s defense in order to see the full impact of Piscopo and other attackers this season.

Perth Glory: Stefan Colakovski

The crowd favourite from Victoria has experienced many successes with Melbourne City, where he’s been since the age of 15. Playing his first season with Perth Glory, it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the new environment. He should also get more game time which will be great for his on-field development

Scoreboard: Colakovski holds 3 G/A in 5 A-League Finals matches for Melbourne City.

Setbacks: Perth Glory struggled to find glory last season and have concerns regarding a home ground. However, if they prevent this from impacting their performance this season, it could be a successful campaign for Colakovski and the rest of the team.

Sydney FC: Joe Lolley

Coming from the recently promoted Nottingham Forest, Lolley was a fan favourite. Respected for his commitment and great work ethic, it will be very exciting to see him next to Adam Le Fondre, another ex-Championship player. Together, they could be a massive attacking threat against other A-League sides. Lolley is a ‘statement signing’ for Sydney and should be a joy to watch at the new Allianz Stadium this season.

Scoreboard: In 170 games for Nottingham Forest, Lolley registered 53 goals and assists.

Setbacks: He could find it difficult to adapt to a new style of football. Although, with his considerable experience, it may not be a problem.

Wellington Phoenix: Ben Waine

The 21-year-old New Zealand striker is one to watch this season. The club’s golden boy has had a strong Australia Cup campaign, scoring three goals in three games. This could be the season that the Wellington homegrown turns into a star.

Scoreboard: Scored 13 goals in the previous two seasons for Wellington Phoenix.

Setbacks: Waine’s lack of experience could be troublesome. Wellington fans will nonetheless look to him for a strong output this season. Having Kosta Barbarouses next to him up top will bring some expertise to the attack which will be a great learning experience for the youngster.

Western Sydney Wanderers: Marcelo Guedes

This transfer window has been positive for the Wanderers and their fans. The signings of Milos Ninkovic and Oliver Bozanic were great additions to the squad. The player most likely to make a strong impact is Brazilian defender, Marcelo Guedes. His vast experience as a solid, title-winning defender is just one reason to keep a sharp eye on him this season.

Scoreboard: Marcelo has won two Turkish league titles, the Dutch Cup and a Polish League Title.

Setbacks: Marcelo Guedes is reaching the twilight years of his career. Whilst he brings a winning mentality to the club, his physical fitness could cause problems. Moreover, the strength of surrounding defenders could be another challenge, especially following the recent departure of John Koutroumbis to Perth Glory.

Western United: Lachlan Wales

After a quiet transfer window, it is clear coach John Aloisi is focusing on the development of his current players. One of the most anticipated players for this campaign is Lachie Wales. His energetic nature makes him thrilling to watch, and he seems to have a good connection with Aloisi. While fans have had mixed opinions, his strong form in the 21/22 season and 2022 Australia has left everyone intrigued.

Scoreboard: Secured an assist and a winning goal in Western United’s 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory in the Australia Cup Round of 32.

Setbacks: This will be the first season where fans will look at Wales to be a leader on the field and produce strong performances consistently If Alessandro Diamanti is still affected by his injury, Western United will be relying on the 24-year-old to lead the attack to success. It will be interesting to see how Wales deals with that pressure.

