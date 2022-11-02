The Fornaroli Saga

Stop the presses!

High profile player falls out of favour, or is unhappy with Club A, and wants out. The player is in the last year of his contract, and so other clubs are entitled to approach him with a view to a move next season. Club B shows interest, and the player likes the prospect of the move.

This is a scenario that pans out all over the football world, every season. It is what has transpired in Perth regarding the now ex-Glory striker, Bruno Fornaroli.

Did he fall out with Ruben Zadkovich? Possibly. Was he unhappy at the way the team was playing? Maybe. Did Perth want to go in a different direction and get his wages off the books? Perhaps. Did they renege on the promise of a contract extension based upon his performances – or try to lowball him? It could’ve happened. Did he just fancy finishing his career back in Melbourne, with a big club like Victory? Entirely feasible.

We’ll probably never know the exact reason. Clubs (and players) like to keep this stuff in-house, even while briefing journalists behind the scenes.

Victory, to the best of my knowledge, did not break any rules by approaching the Uruguayan/Australian – and of course, Tony Popovic has worked with Fornaroli before. In their current predicament, he may well be the answer to their paucity of goals. It is a gamble on their part, that seems very much worth the risk.

Fornaroli, for his part, gets a good move and the chance to play for a coach he knows well. Nearly everyone is a winner.

But there are some missing links to the story here.

Firstly, whether Glory were to blame or not for the fall out, the fact remains that Fornaroli was under contract. Did he force his way out once interest from Victory was known, or did Glory push him out of the door? Was the termination as “mutual” as the rather bland media release suggested? Fornaroli’s (quickly deleted) Instagram post stating he was fit to play (rather than injured) ahead of the Central Coast Mariners game, suggests there was at least some conflict.

So, if he wanted out (and Perth were prepared to let him go), and Victory were keen, then on the surface, confirmation of the move this week should suit all parties.

Yet the difference in this transfer (from most other transfers around the world), is that Fornaroli will be free to play immediately – nominally as an injury replacement for Matt Spiranovic.

That a striker can be a “replacement” for a central defender, calls into question the criteria at play when these signings are permitted. Who decides? Originally, this replacement rule was put in place for goalkeepers, a specialised position requiring specialised skills.

Secondly, in many such cases overseas, when a key contracted player signs for one competing club from a rival in the same league (with a view to playing immediately), a transfer fee is paid. This – still – does not happen in Australia, due to the lack of a domestic transfer system.

The clubs have resisted a DTS for the moment – the PFA too, on the basis that the monies exchanged would be minimal, and that it is incompatible with the salary cap. This has been their stated position since 1994. They believe it would place a double restriction on players earning capacity.

Yet in this case, surely a fee is warranted if Fornaroli is free to play immediately? At the very least, shouldn’t Victory have had to pay out the remainder of his current deal – unless Glory were perfectly happy to let last season’s top scorer leave for nothing? Which other club in world football would let their top striker - recently capped by the national team - walk out of the door without a cent coming in before the end of his contract, in order to compete for a direct rival from day one?

FA CEO, James Johnson, has made it one of his missions to introduce such a system – but although the lower tiers have now adopted it, it does not apply to the A-Leagues. With the APL now in charge of the domestic competitions, there seems little Johnson can do, other than continue to advocate for it.

Is the concept destined to go the same way as so many others as just a “good idea at the time”?

The only upside for Glory in this scenario is that they have an unhappy player off their books – and they can free up the space in the salary cap his wages would otherwise have taken up. But the backlash from their own fans suggests they have had the raw end of the deal.

Maybe that is their own fault, or their own choice – who knows? But in April, Glory will visit AAMI Park to face Victory with just four matches of their season remaining. Perhaps Ruben Zadkovich’s side might be in desperate need of a result to maintain their interests in the finals? What if Fornaroli scores a last-minute winner for Victory?

Players and clubs have long been creative in finding ways around the lack of a transfer system. Remember Anthony Caceres being transferred to Manchester City (part of the City Football Group) for $325,000 from Central Coast Mariners in 2016, then immediately being loaned to sister club, Melbourne City?

Remember Bernie Ibini departing Newcastle Jets to sign for Western Sydney Wanderers with a year still left on his deal? At least in that case, Ibini was forced to buy up the remaining seven months of his own contract, in order to gain his freedom. It’s a transfer system in all but name.

A-League clubs are not going to make millions from a DTS, and it’s certainly not the biggest issue facing the competition. But its introduction would help plug some of these loopholes, and reinforce the concept of fairness & accountability, for both players and clubs. In the meantime, it’s the Glory fans, (who by & large, loved Bruno), who are left short-changed.

