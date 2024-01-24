The Big Blue Preview

The Big Blue has returned for its third installment of the 23/24 A-League campaign. Ufuk Talay’s Sydney FC will be geared up for redemption against a powerful Melbourne Victory side, who currently sit 2nd on the A-League ladder. Their last meeting in December was one to remember for Victory fans after their side embarrassed Sydney FC in a 3-0 whopping at AAMI Park.

Watch the highlights from the previous Big Blue derby here.

Isuzu UTE A-League: Round 14 Headlines

Melbourne Victory remains the only club undefeated after 13 rounds in the A-League this season. Despite that impressive achievement, they also have the most draws (7) out of any club in their competition. This comes after a 1-1 top-of-the-table clash vs Wellington Phoenix last weekend. Victory was gifted a man advantage right before the stroke of halftime after a red card was shown to Tim Payne for a dangerous tackle.

Tony Popovic’s side created many chances but couldn’t find the net until substitute Connor Chapman got the goal at the 80th-minute mark. It appeared Victory would go into the top spot until Wellington levelled the scores after a late and controversial penalty.

Melbourne Victory has been without the A-League 23-24 top scorer, Bruno Fornaroli, due to the Asian Cup. He will be sorely missed by MVFC fans in the Big Blue this weekend and will most likely be replaced with Chris Ikonomidis.

Watch the Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory highlights here.

Sydney FC come into this fixture having won 4 of their last 5 games. Over the weekend, the Sky Blues featured in their biggest win of the campaign, so far – a 4-0 victory over Newcastle Jets. While the defense kept their first clean sheet of the season, the attack starred on the night featuring the best from Joe Lolley and Max Burgess.

Lolley brought his goal tally up to 8 this season, proving once again he is one of the most prolific attackers in the league. And Max Burgess responded to his first start of the season with two goals and an assist.

Sydney FC now sit in the top 6 for the first time this season after their disastrous start to the 23/24 campaign.

Watch the highlights from Sydney FC v Newcastle Jets here.

Watch Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC live on Paramount+ at 7:15pm Friday night (AEDT).