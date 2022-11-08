Setting the Scene: The Sydney Derby

We can thank Clive Palmer for the Sydney Derby, which turns ten years old when Sydney FC meet Western Sydney Wanderers at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

It’s easy to forget that but for the brouhaha between Palmer and (then) Football Australia Chairman, Frank Lowy, the derby might have been delayed for another few years – or even not exist at all.

It was in February 2012 that the governing body decided to act, when Palmer, at loggerheads with Lowy, splashed the slogan “Freedom of Speech” across Gold Coast United’s home jerseys, the club he owned and bankrolled. That proved to be the final straw, and Gold Coast’s licence was revoked shortly after, in the ultimate unintentionally ironic response to the message that had appeared on the shirt. No-one – not even another multi-millionaire – was permitted to take on the Lowy’s.

So, with Gold Coast out, the competition needed a 10th team, and Western Sydney was a no-brainer, even if six months to get a club ready was rather typical of the ad hoc approach to expansion – an approach that hasn’t got much better in the intervening years.

But, right from the off it was clear Western Sydney Wanderers were the shot in the arm the competition needed – and Sydney FC in particular.

Two seasons before Wanderers inclusion, the Sky Blues had endured what remains their worst-ever season, finishing ninth, and their crowds dropping to a pitiful average of just 7,656. For the Harbour City’s only team, that was plainly not good enough. The arrival of Brett Emerton as marquee in 2011/12 helped to push that up to 11,861 the season after – but it was the arrival of the Wanderers that changed everything.

Knowing they were locked in a battle for hearts and minds within their own city, Sydney splashed the cash to bring Alessandro del Piero to Australia on September 5th 2012. Wanderers responded less than a month later with the addition of Shinji Ono. Newcastle Jets joined the party in the same month, signing Emile Heskey – and the A-League suddenly had some proper star power.

That first season, Sydney FC’s crowds jumped to an average of 18,637, with the Wanderers pulling in 12,466. From 7,500 to 30,000 in two years – football in Sydney was back.

That first derby, in October 2012, was a special occasion, with the backdrop of a crowd that brought European-style noise levels. The old Pirtek was rocked to its foundations, as 19,126 watched Del Piero (who else?) score the winner, though only after Ante Covic had initially blocked his penalty. As he wheeled away to celebrate in front of the sky blue clad corner of Parramatta, you knew this fixture was something that had been sorely missing in the calendar.

The second meeting drew 26,000 to Allianz Stadium and was notable for the “postcode” banners from the Wanderers fans, as they squared the ledger, winning 2-0. By season two, the derbies were selling out Allianz, as well as the smaller Pirtek.

By 2016, the derby had grown so big, the A-League felt confident enough to send the fixture to ANZ (now Accor) Stadium, where 61,880 watched Sydney batter their local rivals, 4-0. It’s a regular season figure that is yet to be beaten, and perhaps never will be.

Yet the fixture hasn’t been able to live up to those halcyon days of late. A combination of COVID, stadium redevelopments and the paucity of media coverage of the league, meant we came close to seeing the first sub-five figure derby crowd for the last meeting in April, when only 10,091 showed up for the final clash at Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah.

Crowds for the derby in Parramatta however, held up well – and this weekend, there is a genuine sense of excitement that the fixture will return to something approaching its old levels at the rebuilt Allianz.

Tickets have sold like hot cakes this week, and of course, there is the extra narrative of the return of Milos Ninkovic, who is sure to receive a raucous welcome on his return to the eastern side of the city.

It might be uncomfortable for Milos, but this is what the derby is all about. A rivalry based upon tribalism – a tribalism that in truth, the A-League doesn’t have nearly enough of.

Yet tribalism develops best when it is organic. The natural elements for this fixture to develop into something special were there right from the start. The east-west split. The city slickers versus the battling westies. The establishment club against those who were excluded. It’s what makes the Sydney Derby so intoxicating when it’s at its best.

This Saturday, the rivalry should re-emerge at Allianz – and the A-League will be all the better for it.

As for Clive Palmer – well, he had a big chance to build a rivalry with Brisbane Roar in Queensland. Roar, just like Sydney, would have benefited hugely from having a strong local rival. Instead, he chose politics – both inside and outside the game. I wonder if he’ll be watching on Saturday?

