Season Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men

The 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season truly had it all. There was plenty of drama, some incredible goals scored along the way plus some score lines that sent shockwaves across the country.

10 Play is the place to be to catch up with all the very best moments from the campaign.

We have highlights and mini matches available from EVERY match throughout the season along with full match replays from every game across the Finals Series as well as all every encounter that was broadcast on 10 BOLD!

Catch up with all the action from the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Season

Andy Harper: The Resurgence of the Central Coast Mariners

Isuzu UTE A-League: Essential Links

Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final

Brandon Borrello wins the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

Football on 10 Play in 2023