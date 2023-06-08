A-League

Season Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men

Catch up with all the action from what was an action packed 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s campaign

The 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season truly had it all. There was plenty of drama, some incredible goals scored along the way plus some score lines that sent shockwaves across the country.

10 Play is the place to be to catch up with all the very best moments from the campaign.

We have highlights and mini matches available from EVERY match throughout the season along with full match replays from every game across the Finals Series as well as all every encounter that was broadcast on 10 BOLD!

Catch up with all the action from the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Season

Relive all the best moments from the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season on 10 Play (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final

Brandon Borrello wins the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

Football on 10 Play in 2023

10 Football's Andy Harper weighs in on the Central Coast Mariners' incredible transformation which culminated with their Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final triumph
Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final

Catch up with all the action from the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final on 10 Play
Brandon Borrello wins the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal

The winner of this season's Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal is Western Sydney Wanderers' Brandon Borrello
Preview: Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final

Watch all the action from the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final live and free on 10 and 10 Play
Expert Tips: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

Find out all the tips from our Network 10 Football Team ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final