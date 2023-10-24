Round 2 Preview: Isuzu UTE A-League

Round 1 of the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League is in the books. You can relive all the action on 10 Play's A-League Men's Hub.

It is now time to look ahead at some of the cracking fixtures coming our way in round 2.

The two weekly matches scheduled for 10 BOLD and 10 Play this weekend see Western Sydney Wanderers host Western United while the Mariners are back at home as they take on Macarthur.

We will kick off the preview with the Friday night action which will see a replay of the Australia Cup Final take place at Suncorp Stadium.

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC

Brisbane's first match back at Suncorp Stadium is certainly set to deliver on the entertainment factor as they host the Sky Blues with kick off set for 1945 AEDT on Friday.

The two sides will be going head to head just under three weeks since their Australia Cup showdown which saw Sydney claim the Cup.

Revenge will be on the cards for Roar as they look to pounce on their opponents who endured a lackluster defeat to Victory in their season opener.

Ross Aloisi will be able to call upon Tom Waddingham who recently returned from international duty. The young striker caused a scare in the Final earlier this month when he opened the scoring for his side.

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory

We will be heading across the ditch for the first time this season for the long distance derby as Wellington host Perth on Saturday with proceedings set to get underway at 1530 AEDT.

The major talking point for this encounter will be the return of Oli Sail, the new Perth shot stopper will be back at his former club after making the move over the off season.

The Phoenix's hardworking defence saw them escape Wanderers with a share of the points last weekend while Glory were left frustrated as they succumbed to a late equaliser at home to the Jets.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United

The primetime fixture on 10 BOLD this Saturday night will see Marko Rudan's Wanderers host John Aloisi's Western United.

It turned out to be a frustrating afternoon for Rudan's side in their opening fixture. Despite dominating possession they were unable to find the decider as they registered a scoreless draw against Wellington.

Meanwhile, Western put the rest of the competition on high alert with their impressive showing as they knocked off Melbourne City 2-1.

The up and coming Noah Botic sealed the win from the penalty spot in the dying moments of the clash.

Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur FC

Central Coast will be returning home for the first time this season as they host Macarthur in 10 Bold's second feature match on Sunday at 1500 AEDT.

Both of these sides will be backing up from their midweek AFC Cup ties, with the Mariners at home while the Bulls will be returning from their fixture in Cambodia.

Returning to the A-League, an uncharacteristically poor performance at Adelaide saw the Mariners start their title defence in the worst possible manner as they went down 3-0.

The defeat was compounded by Jacob Farrell's sending off with the defender forced to sit out of this fixture.

However, on a more positive note, Brian Kaltak is set to return following an injury scare last weekend which saw him subbed off just after 20 minutes.

For Macarthur, they enter this match on the back of a 1-1 stalemate with Brisbane which saw Raphael Borges Rodrigues open his account for his new side.

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

Newcastle will be on the road again this weekend as they make the trip to AAMI Park to meet Victory on Sunday with kick off scheduled for 1700 AEDT.

Robbie Stanton's side will be buoyed by their come from behind draw at Perth, with Angelos Stamatelopoulos' last minute equaliser ensuring a happy trip home.

They will be coming up against a Victory side which swept away the recently crowned Australia Cup holders with ease.

The experienced Bruno Fornaroli got off the mark with the opener before new signing Zinedine Machach made sure of the points in the final minutes of regulation time.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City

The final match of round 2 takes us to Coopers Stadium with Adelaide United and Melbourne City set to go toe-to-toe.

Adelaide may have laid rest of some fears as they secured a comfortable win over the Mariners.

Nestory Irankunda was proving too much too handle for the visitors' defence with young guns Jonny Yull and Musa Toure providing a glimpse of what United fans can look forward to over the coming campaign.

City were left unstuck in their first match, however it may take some time for the new look side to settle.

However, it is worth mentioning Tolgay Arslan's individual piece of brilliance for their only goal.

