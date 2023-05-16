Preview: Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Semi Finals (Second Leg)

The second leg of the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals are almost upon us. The first legs of both encounters certainly delivered on the entertainment front with Sydney FC and Melbourne City putting on a spectacle at Allianz while Mariners stuck to their game plan against Adelaide.

So, where do both matches stand ahead of the this weekend's deciders?

Melbourne City vs Sydney FC (1-1)

It will be all to play for at AAMI Park on Friday night with both teams neither team holding an advantage.

Mathew Leckie got his City side on the scoresheet early on back in Sydney before an Adam Le Fondre penalty helped the Sky Blues restore parity ahead of the second leg.

Steve Corica's men managed to keep the infamous Jamie Maclaren quiet in the first meeting which is no easy feat, they will need to replicate that kind of defensive display in what is going to be a challenging trip down south for the Sky Blues.

A reminder that the away goal rule do not count in the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series. This means that either team will have to win over the course of the 90 minutes. A draw of any sort will mean that the match will have to go to extra time and potentially penalties.

Central Coast Mariners vs Adelaide United (2-1)

Nick Montgomery's Mariners hold the advantage ahead of the deciding leg in Gosford on Saturday night.

They clawed their way back from 1-0 down at a packed-out Coopers Stadium to record a 2-1 win thanks to goals from James McGarry and Jason Cummings.

That now makes it three wins in a row against United over the course of the campaign. You would have to suggest that they are now favourites to carry on with the job at hand as they return home.

There are plenty of battles to look out for on the pitch - namely Jacob Farrell and Nestory Irankunda who were both tremendous after entering the action from the bench at Coopers Stadium last Saturday.

