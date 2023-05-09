Preview: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Semi Finals

We are now down to four teams in the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Finals series.

Premiers Melbourne City and runners up Central Coast Mariners return to action following their weekend off, while Adelaide United and Sydney FC's respective campaigns roll on following their victories in the elimination finals.

The upcoming semi finals will take place over the next fortnight in a home and away schedule which commences this Friday night at Allianz Stadium.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City

The first leg of this mammoth semi final clash will take place on Friday night live and free on 10 BOLD.

The Sky Blues enter this fixture on the back of their best performance this season which saw them overcome a one-goal deficit to secure the win and knockout their fierce rivals in the process on their turf in Western Sydney.

After a decent showing in the first half, Steve Corica's side turned it on in the second half with a clinical display which proved far too much to handle for the Wanderers.

Sydney seem to have found their rhythm at the perfect time - Robert Mak is getting on the scoresheet regularly, Max Burgess is providing the creative spark while their defence is as organised as it has been in quite some time.

Changing focus to Melbourne City who were rewarded with the weekend off following another dominant season which saw them race to the premiership.

Jamie Maclaren will be back in action for the first time since he broke the all time Isuzu UTE A-League goal scoring record, he will have the trusted support of Marco Tilio and Mathew Leckie to aid him as City look to return from Allianz with a positive result ahead of the second leg.

H2H This Season:

Sydney: 1

Melbourne City: 1

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners

The Mariners will be back at Coopers Stadium for the second time in a fortnight as they meet Adelaide on Saturday night.

Nick Montgomery's men blew United away in that last match - coming away with a 4-1 win which consigned the hosts to the elimination final.

Central Coast have proved to be Adelaide's bogey side this season with the Mariners coming out on top 4-0 in their first meeting back in January.

Therefore, the form book certainly sits in the Mariner's favour but this is finals football and a rocking Coopers Stadium may provide Carl Veart's side with a much needed boost to spur them on into the second leg.

H2H This Season:

Adelaide United: 0

Central Coast Mariners: 2

The 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals kick off on Friday, 12 May

