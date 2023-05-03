Preview: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Elimination Finals

We look ahead at the four teams who are set to be competing in this weekend's Isuzu UTE A-League Elimination Finals matches.

The regular season wrapped up last week with Melbourne City finishing in first and Central Coast Mariners coming in second. Both teams can now reap the rewards as they enjoy the week off!

So, coming up this Friday night we have the first of our two clashes as Adelaide United welcome Wellington Phoenix to Coopers Stadium.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Carl Veart's Reds, they are winless in their last four and have conceded eight in their last two outings.

A bruising 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Mariners saw their opposition leapfrog them on the ladder.

However, Phoenix may just be the perfect tonic for the Adelaide who put five past Ufuk Talay's side in their last meeting a few weeks back.

Turning our attention to Wellington whose form entering this do-or-die encounter does not make for pretty reading either.

Aside from last weekend's win at Macarthur, they have struggled to pick up points and were on an alarming run of form which had seen them without a win since mid March.

Who will come out on top in Friday's meeting? Tune in to 10 BOLD and 10 Play from 1900 AEST to watch all the action unfold.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC

This almighty showdown really needs no introduction. This is bound to go down in the history books as an A-League classic.

This will be the first time that we see these two rivals go head to head in an elimination final.

It was a blowout the last time they faced off, with a Wanderers masterclass seeing them put four past the Sky Blues on their own patch at Allianz Stadium.

However, the last time they met at CommBank Stadium, it was Steve Corica's men who prevailed thanks to the solitary goal from Max Burgess.

Extra time and penalties may be required to pick a winner come Saturday night with what is expected to be a sellout crowd for a must watch match.

