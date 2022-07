Perth Glory are based in Perth, Western Australia and compete in both the A-League and A-League Women.

The club was formed in 1995 when it joined the National Soccer League (NSL) and was one of only three former NSL clubs to join in the formation of the A-League in 2005.

They are three-time National Soccer League winners, one time A-League Premiers and one time W-League Champions. Their home ground is HBF Park.