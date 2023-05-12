Jamie Maclaren mural unveiled at Richmond Station

Jamie Maclaren last month broke the scoring record of 142 goals previously held by Besart Berisha with a hat trick against Western United.

The mural was a true Melbourne City family affair, having been designed and largely painted by A-League Women’s star, Hannah Wilkinson.

A lifelong creative, this was the second street mural Wilkinson has been involved in creating and she said the context of this one only made it even more special.

“I’m stoked to get the opportunity to design this mural for ‘Macca’. I’ve drawn and been a creative since before I started kicking a ball. It’s always something I’m doing outside of football. So to combine the two, for a club I love, is amazing,”

“He broke the record in style, with a hat-trick. The photo is awesome. I do comic-style drawings and I wanted to really capture his expression, the energy and his excitement, and I wanted to have a light colour to bring him out. It was super fun to draw.”

Proudly born and raised in Melbourne, Maclaren was blown away upon seeing the mural for the first time.

“The Olympic Park is an iconic part of our city, so it is an unbelievable honour to see this mural come to life and even more special that Hannah created it.”

“When I signed for Melbourne City in 2019 I had ambitions of breaking records and I am really proud of what we have achieved. Now I am focused on winning another trophy with Melbourne City in the Finals Series.”

Maclaren and his teammates will begin their Finals campaign with the Semi Final first leg this Friday night away to Sydney FC, before returning home for the second leg next Friday.

