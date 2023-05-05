Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal: Countdown to Winner Reveal

We have reached the conclusion of the 26-round Isuzu UTE A-League season which means that all the numbers have been crunched for the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal.

Who will be crowned this year's winner? Brandon Borrello recently overtook longtime leader Mathew Leckie on the leaderboard. Did he do enough to keep the City winger at bay?

Tune in to the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final on Saturday, 3 June to find out who will be awarded the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal.

In the meantime, let's recap some of the best moments from this season's frontrunners.

Brandon Borrello (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Since his return to the Isuzu UTE A-League after plying his trade in Germany, Borrello has been one of the standout performers. He has picked up the Isuzu UTE Player of the Match on numerous occasions and has been an integral part of Wanderers' revival this season.

He has 13 goals to his name and enters the finals on a purple patch which has seen him get on the scoresheet at least once over the last four rounds.

It is worth adding that his last goal arrived at City, will that help swing the numbers in his favour as he aims to keep his lead?

Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City)

The Melbourne City winger has been 'Mr. Consistent' this season. He has weighed in with six goals for his club over the course of the campaign, notably helping himself to a brace against Victory back in February.

However, it is his assists that have caught the eye with a total of seven. Two of those arriving in his last two matches despite entering the match after the hour mark on both occasions.

A hamstring injury may have kept him on the sidelines for a lengthy period but that has not affected him from capturing the attention of the 10 Football team as he potentially closes in on this season's accolade.

Joe Lolley (Sydney FC)

The Sky Blues' marquee man hit the ground running since his arrival down under.

The former Nottingham Forest winger has proved to be a headache for defences across the competition.

He has added another dynamic to Steve Corica's attacking third as they secured a fifth placed finish.

He sat in equal second with Leckie heading into Round 26, will his assist against the Jets be enough for him to overtake Borrello? Find out on June 3 when the Isuzu UTE Alex Tobin Medal Winner is announced!

What is the Alex Tobin Medal?

The Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, is awarded annually to the Player of the Year over the Isuzu UTE A-League regular season.

This year’s award is bigger and better than ever, with the winner of the prestigious award receiving $10,000. Also, the winner of the Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, will nominate a junior football club of choice to win a brand new, top of the range Isuzu D-MAX or 7-seat MU-X during the Grand Final in June.

Watch: What is the Alex Tobin Medal?

How is the Alex Tobin Medal Awarded?

The Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, is awarded by the panel of football experts at Network 10. In each regular season game, the best player of the game is awarded 3 points, the second-best player is awarded 2 points, and the third-best player is awarded 1 point. The player with the most overall points at the end of the regular season is awarded the Alex Tobin Medal.

