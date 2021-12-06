Isuzu UTE A-League Men's Wrap: Round 2

The action began at AAMI Park on Friday night as Western United hosted Perth Glory. United were looking to get points on the board for the first time this season while Glory were looking to add to the point they picked up against Adelaide.

It was the home side who came out on top with Dylan Wenzel-Halls opening his account for Western United since his off-season move from the Roar.

His 78th minute strike gave John Aloisi his first win in charge of United while Richard Garcia and his Glory will be going in search of their first win when they face off against Victory this Sunday.

The first of the triple headers on Saturday took us to Wollongong as Wellington Phoenix played host to the Central Coast Mariners.

After a slow first half the match roared to life after the break with all three goals arriving in the space of 15 minutes or so.

Gary Hooper poked home Phoenix’s opener after the Mariners failed to clear their lines in the 48th minute.

Their lead did not last for long with Costa Rican Marco Urena making the most of a misjudged attempt by Josh Laws to sweep past the Phoenix man before slotting home the equaliser four minutes after going behind.

The score did not remain at one-a-piece for long as the hosts regained the lead through Jaushua Sotirio whose effort flew past Birighitti.

The dedicated match on 10 play saw us locked in for a thriller as Adelaide United came from behind to steal a point at the death against Melbourne City.

Jamie Maclaren broke the deadlock just before the half hour mark with a tap in from Andrew Nabbout’s cross.

Match Wrap: Adelaide United vs Melbourne City

They then managed to double their lead just when the clock ticked over the hour mark as Nabbout turned scorer with a sublime outside of the foot strike that whistled into the net.

It all seemed to be smooth sailing for the reigning champions until Stefan Mauk pulled one back after he followed in Kusini Yengi’s strike that rebounded off the post into the path of the Reds captain.

The hammer blow for City arrived in the dying embers of regulation time as Ben Halloran’s astuteness came to the forefront when he calmly chipped the ball over an out of position Tom Glover.

The simultaneous kick off saw Sydney FC face off against Macarthur FC in quite bleak conditions at Kogarah Oval.

It turned out to be a frustrating evening for the Sky Blues who fell behind early thanks to Lachie Rose’s effort on 17 minutes.

Steve Corica’s men tried their best to force an equaliser but it proved unsuccessful as they came undone against a Bulls’ side who have collected four points from their first two matches.

The two Sunday fixtures were far from dead rubbers with Melbourne Victory knocking off Brisbane Roar in front of a healthy crowd at AAMI Park.

A Kai Trewin own goal set Victory on their way on 27 minutes before Nick D’Agostino opened his account when he met Marco Rojas’ cross at the front post four minutes later.

A Ben Folami header just five minutes after the restart gave Tony Popovic’s all three points as they went top after the completion of round 2.

Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle Jets played out a thriller at Western Sydney Stadium. It was the Jets who went ahead early courtesy of Beka Mikeltadze’s penalty however Bernie Ibini pulled one back just before half time.

The second half then began with a flurry of goals with Tomer Hemed putting Wanderers in the lead for the first time, which proved to be short lived with an Olivier Boumal strike pegging back the scoring just three minutes later.

