Isuzu UTE A-League Transfers Wrap

There have been numerous standout transfers in the most recent transfer window across the Isuzu UTE A-League. Some of the big names include Milos Ninkovic crossing the Sydney divide, Daniel Arzani sealing a move back home and Manchester United legend, Nani, arriving down under as Melbourne Victory’s marquee player.

Having had a mixed couple of years abroad, Arzani has moved back to Australia in a bid for more game time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold weighed in on Arzani’s move to Macarthur FC:

“It’ll be tough for him to get in those friendly games against New Zealand, he’s got to hit the ground running, when the A-League starts he has to be in the best form of his life. those A-League players have got three games before I have to announce my squad."

Arnold also said the same to Brandon Borrello, Ryan Williams and Mustafa Amini who have all returned from Europe in the past year. We can expect these players to play as best as physically possible to be in the running for a Socceroos call-up.

Another mover of this window has been Ninkovic, making the controversial move from Sydney FC to Western Sydney Wanderers. Sydney FC legend Alex Brosque has even described this as a “slap in the face” to both groups of fans and that all three parties should have never gone through with it.

In Ninkovic’s seven years at Sydney FC, he has been part of the record-breaking 2016/17 campaign and has won three titles with the Sky Blues. Along with these achievements with Sydney FC, he played alongside the likes of Brosque who reached out to him saying “My angle was that he needed to protect that legacy, he needed to worry about that and think about that when he finishes football. If he had an issue with the club, it should have stayed that way,”

One of the biggest signings this off-season is Portuguese star Nani, on a two-year deal from Venezia. Nani has won almost everything with Manchester United in Europe and played alongside such greats as Ronaldo, Rooney and Gary Neville.

Nani arrives down under with quite the reputation and is eager to play a starring role for his new club.

"I’m excited to be coming to the A-League with Melbourne Victory and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

“I have spoken with the coach, Tony [Popovic], and I know that Melbourne Victory is a club that wants to achieve success and I want to play a role in helping the team achieve that.”

"From what I have seen, the fans in Melbourne are not only the best in the league but they rival the atmosphere in Europe and I’m looking forward to being a part of that on the field in a Victory shirt and playing for them this season."

