Isuzu UTE A-League Round 9 Headlines

Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Jingle Jay O'Shea

Thursday Night Football kicks off the action for Round 9 as Brisbane Roar hosts the in-form Central Coast Mariners. Ross Aloisi's side will hope to bounce back after a shock loss against John Aloisi’s Western United last Friday night. Meanwhile, Central Coast Mariners are now undefeated in 6 matches across all competitions after an entertaining 3-3 draw against Melbourne City on Sunday.

Brisbane Roar were the first to strike in the highly anticipated so-called 'Aloisi Derby’ at AAMI Park last round as midfielder Jay O’Shea slotted a penalty past Heward-Belle in the 70th minute to bring his goal contribution tally this season to 5.

The @IsuzuUTE A-League's top creator 🪄👑 What an impact Jay O'Shea has had at @brisbaneroar 👏



Will he fire Brisbane to victory against @CCMariners on Thursday night?



Get your tickets now 🎟️https://t.co/v7htXDAZp3 pic.twitter.com/faSBoNTj14



— Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) December 20, 2023

Things went from bad to worse for Western United when John Aloisi was dismissed through a red card in the 75th minute as tensions began to boil. However, soon the tides shifted, and John’s side evened the scoreboard via an 83rd minute penalty by Daniel Penha.

By the end, Brisbane Roar fell to a great Western United comeback completed by Josh Risdon’s leaping header in stoppage time to give his side the three points and to end their 7 game winless streak.

Watch highlights from Western United v Brisbane Roar here.

Brisbane Roar will now look ahead to recapture their good form in a home fixture against Central Coast Mariners. So far this season, the Roar are still undefeated at Suncorp and will want to maintain their fortress against a fearsome Mariner’s side.

Last weekend, Central Coast Mariners also travelled to AAMI Park but found their foe against Melbourne City in a 2022-23 Grand Final replay. While the first half was somewhat reserved, the second half was an all-out thrilling goalfest starring Mariners' winger Angel Torres.

ANGEL TORRES HAS A HAT TRICK FOR THE MARINERS!! The @CCMariners winger is on fire, as he's turned the game against @MelbourneCity in the 2nd Half!! Are the Mariners looking at their 1st win against Melbourne City at @AAMIPark in 9 years? 💻📺📱: https://t.co/9T25mCDGrc #MCYvCCM pic.twitter.com/kguXJq4piF — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) December 17, 2023

The Colombian got himself a second-half hattrick that gave Central Coast the lead twice in the game. But Melbourne City never lost spirit, and found an equaliser through substitute Alessandro Lopane in stoppage time to level the scores 3-3.

ALESSANDRO LOPANE GETS HIS 1ST A-LEAGUES GOAL!! Has he salvaged this match for @MelbourneCity against the @CCMariners? It's 3-All with just minutes to go at @AAMIPark in Melbourne!! 📱📺💻: https://t.co/9T25mCDGrc #MCYvCCM pic.twitter.com/tuGpgirEDa — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) December 17, 2023

Watch highlights from Melbourne City v Central Coast Mariners here.

After the epic encounter, Central Coast turns their attention up to Queensland, where they will be playing to continue their 6 match undefeated streak against a difficult away game at Suncorp.

Watch Brisbane Roar v Central Coast Mariners live on Paramount+ at 7:35pm Thursday night (AEDT).

The Wellington Phoenix Revival

Two weeks ago, Wellington fell to a 3-0 loss against a dominant Newcastle Jets performance. Although, like true phoenixes, Vincenzo Italiano’s men couldn’t have come back stronger. The ‘Nix took on an in-form, undefeated Macarthur side without starting striker Oskar Zawada and produced an outstanding performance to put themselves into 1st place going into Round 9.

Outstanding performances came from Kosta Barbarouses, who grabbed two goals in three minutes during the second half, and of course, Alex Paulsen, who saved his third penalty of the season so far, once again displaying why he is one of, if not, the best goalkeepers in the league.

Alex Paulsen does it AGAIN! ❌❌❌ The @WgtnPhoenixFC shot stopper denies his THIRD penalty of the season and keeps the clean sheet alive by denying Uli Davila's shot from the spot



Watch #MACvWEL live on Paramount+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/IFtBn7RAuP



— Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) December 18, 2023

Watch highlights from Macarthur FC v Wellington Phoenix here.

But the ‘Nix shouldn’t celebrate too early, as a loss to Western Sydney Wanderers in the upcoming fixture would see the Red and Black overtake them for the top spot on the A-League table.

For the first time this season, the Isuzu UTE A-League will have 4 games played on a Saturday. Starting the action at 3:30 PM (AEDT), Western Sydney Wanderers will travel across the ditch to take on 1st place, Wellington Phoenix.

Last weekend, Western Sydney Wanderers took home a gritty win against Adelaide United. The game was marked by Dylan Pierias’ spectacular first half goal, where he dinked the ball over Joe Gauci’s head to give the Wanderers an early lead.

Dylan Pierias with a GENIUS CHIP 🔥 The Wanderers hit the front courtesy of their speedster who bags his first goal for the club 👏#WSWvADL Live on Paramount+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/xDScWffjMU



— Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) December 15, 2023

With over 20 minutes to go in the contest, Western Sydney went down to 10 men after Joshua Brilliante was shown a red card for a nasty challenge on Milanovic. Despite efforts from Adelaide’s Zach Clough and Nestory Irankunda, the Wanderers held onto the lead and the three points.

Watch highlights from Adelaide United v Western Sydney Wanderers here.

However, this Saturday, Western Sydney Wanderers will be without midfielder Josh Brilliante, due to suspension, and Tom Beadling, who got injured in the first half against Adelaide. These absences will be added to a long list of unavailable players, including Brandon Borrello, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Pantazopoulos, and Alex Bonetig.

Watch league leaders, Wellington Phoenix take on Western Sydney Wanderers live on Paramount+ at 3:00pm Saturday afternoon (AEDT) .

The Melbourne Christmas Derby Is Back

At 7:45 on Saturday night, all eyes will be on AAMI Park as Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory lock horns in the Christmas Melbourne Derby. In the previous Melbourne derbies, Victory has won only 3 out of the last 10 meetings. However, this year, they will be walking onto the field as favourites after their stellar start to the 23/24 Isuzu UTE A-League, where they remain the only club still undefeated after 8 rounds.

So far this season, Melbourne City haven’t experienced the same success they’ve endured in previous seasons. They currently sit in 6th place after going undefeated in the past 3 games, including two tenacious victories against Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory. Although, their recent 3-3 draw against Central Coast Mariners was also a performance to look upon fondly.

Coming back from being behind on two occasions shows an abundance of determination and belief that would make any coach proud.

Watch highlights from Melbourne City v Central Coast Mariners here.

In the case of the Melbourne Derby, there is no doubt that Aurelio Vidmar’s Christmas wish will be to break Victory's undefeated streak and win all 3 points this Saturday in front of the home crowd.

Melbourne Victory come into the Melbourne Derby after a huge 3-0 win against Sydney FC in the Big Blue. The scoring was opened in the first half by Daniel Arzani, which was his first A-League goal since October.

ARZANI SHOOTS!! ARZANI SCORES!!@gomvfc draws first blood in the #BigBlue, with Daniel Arzani getting his first goal in navy blue colours!! Melbourne Victory lead 1-Nil against @SydneyFC! 📱📺💻: https://t.co/9T25mCDGrc (live stream) #MVCvSYD pic.twitter.com/Wjw4p0SES1 — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) December 16, 2023

While chances went astray for Sydney FC, Melbourne made the most of theirs as Zinedine Manach and Bruno Fornaroli made certain of the three points against their bitter NSW rivals. Fornaroli now has 12 goals in 8 games and continues to shine for Victory week in, week out.

Watch highlights from Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC here.

Tony Popovic’s could also challenge for a 1st place spot by the New Year if they can get the three points against their cross-city rivals. This derby is a must-not-miss.

Catch all the action from the Melbourne Christmas Derby live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ from 7pm Saturday night (AEDT).

Perth Seeking Glory

For the final match of the A-League before Christmas, Macarthur FC will travel to Western Australia to take on Perth Glory. Macarthur, who sat 1st going into Round 8, now lie in 4th place after the 3-0 loss to Wellington Phoenix on Monday night. On the other side of the coin, Perth Glory sits in last place with 5 points after a dramatic 2-2 draw away in Newcastle over the weekend.

The Monday Night fixture against Wellington Phoenix was, by far, Macarthur’s worst performance of the season. At no point in the game did it seem that the Bulls would come out of the contest on top. It was a significant departure from the success Mile Sterjovski’s side had undergone this season.

Macarthur struggled to create chances at home on Monday night, but this week they will look to their top goal contributor, Ulysses Davila, to create chances and get goals on the scoreboard against a Perth Glory side who haven’t kept a clean sheet in 5 games.

Watch highlights from Macarthur FC v Wellington Phoenix here.

Saturday night’s game will be a great indicator of whether this Macarthur side has the resilience to bounce back after a tough loss and prove once again that they are a force to be reckoned with in the 23/24 A-League campaign.

Meanwhile, Perth Glory come into Saturday’s fixture after an agonising 2-2 draw against Newcastle Jets. The Glory hasn’t won a game outside of Western Australia in over 14 months. Alen Stajcic’s side was down 1-0 at halftime but was able to take the lead, 2-1, after goals from Adam Taggart and Stefan Colakovski.

It was an admirable performance from Perth, who held out the hosts for over 35 minutes and came ever so close to taking the 3 points back to Western Australia. But in the 97th minute, Trent Buhagiar came to the rescue of the Jets with a goal to send the home crowd into hysterics and deny Stajcic’s men the away win they’ve been searching for.

TRENT BUHAGIAR. YOU COULD NOT WRITE IT. 🤯 The Jets score a buzzer beater to rescue a valuable point at home 🏠 #NEWvPER is live on Paramount+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/GdA8Lhuynd



— Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) December 16, 2023

Watch the highlights from Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory here.

It was a tough blow for Perth Glory and was described by head coach Alen Stajcic, as “gut-wrenching” after the match. So, there is no doubt Perth Glory will be coming into this match fired up to cause an upset and accumulate some points against a strong opponent.

Watch Perth Glory v Macarthur FC live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ from 10:15pm Saturday night (AEDT).