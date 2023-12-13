Isuzu UTE A-League Round 8 Headlines

Aloisi Family Reunion

Round 8 of the Isuzu UTE A-League begins Friday night with a battle between brothers. For the first time ever in the A-League, John Aloisi, manager of Western United, will face Ross Aloisi, manager of Brisbane Roar. But, in this fixture, there isn't just bragging rights up for grabs. John Aloisi’s Western United have been in turmoil this season with only 3 points to their name. Another loss could be fatal to the ex-Socceroo’s tenure at United. However, the storyline could not be more different for his brother. Ross Aloisi's Brisbane Roar are sitting 1 point away from the top spot on the A-League table. A win at AAMI Park this Friday could launch the Roar into 1st place. So, it's safe to say taking all 3 points away from his brother is at the top of Ross’s Christmas list this year.

Judgement day is approaching for John Aloisi as Western United were handed their sixth straight defeat on the weekend against Central Coast Mariners. It was a dominating performance by the Mariners, who were already 3-0 up at half-time. United couldn't answer back in the second half and conceded a fourth in the 82nd minute to Alou Kuol . In his post match interview, John Aloisi described the match as ‘the worst performance I’ve been involved in.' Many changes are necessary if John Aloisi will want to cause an upset this Friday night against his brother in Melbourne.

“Since I’ve been at this club, that’s the worst performance I’ve been involved in.” Western United head coach John Aloisi didn’t pull any punches in his assessment of a tough loss to Central Coast Mariners 👇



📰: https://t.co/kwRiOjJ5PD pic.twitter.com/EmID3LDr5k



— Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) December 9, 2023

Brisbane Roar continue their strong start to the 23/24 ALM campaign and are now undefeated in their last four matches. Despite this being Ross Aloisi’s first season in the A-League, he continues to impress week in and out, continuously adapting to each problem he faces. Last Saturday, he returned from South Australia with all 3 points after a controlled 2-0 victory against Adelaide United. In the first half, the Roar lost defenders Scott Neville and Antonee Burke-Gilroy to injury. Nonetheless, Aloisi’s side persevered and came out stronger, scoring two goals in the second half thanks to a composed finish from Jez Lofthouse and a penalty from Jay O’Shea.

As stated prior, the Roar now sit in 2nd on the ALM ladder and have a chance to nab 1st place if they can get the win this Friday night against Western United.

The Big Blue is Back

One of Australia’s most historic football rivalries returns this Saturday night at AAMI Park, where the undefeated Melbourne Victory will host Sydney FC, who have had a lacklustre start to the season. These two clubs met previously in Round 1, where Melbourne Victory got the better of the two sides. Bruno Fornaroli opened the scoring, and the victory was made certain by a brilliant bulldozing effort from Zinedine Machach on debut.

The last time @SydneyFC & @gomvfc met... THIS happened 😵🚜 Zinedine Machach bulldozed his way into the A-Leagues with an iconic moment on debut.



This Saturday night, they meet again in Melbourne. Get your Big Blue tickets here: https://t.co/q7Zpw3CRnq #ALM pic.twitter.com/HfscQ3B63a



— Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) December 13, 2023

Sydney FC can’t be faulted for their efforts over the recent weeks. Last week, they fell short to Macarthur in a 2-0 loss after going down to 10 men in the 16th minute when Andrew Redmayne was shown a straight red card.

Despite being a man short, the Sky Blues continued to play on the front foot and came extremely close to scoring on multiple occasions. In the end, the Bulls’ defence was too good and were able to keep out all of Sydney’s efforts. Inevitably, Andrew Redmayne’s blunder has been criticised by many and was the centre of attention following the match. This incident comes after a subpar season for the Socceroos hero, who has won 3 championships with the Sky Blues. But, is it time for Sydney FC to move on from the veteran goalkeeper? That’s a question for weeks to come. In the meantime, Ufuk Talay will need to shift his focus to the massive game this Saturday where his side will be looking for redemption against a Victory side, who are yet to experience a loss this season.

The Big V come into this fixture after a thrilling 4-3 victory at Commbank Stadium against Western Sydney Wanderers. Tony Popovic’s side had previously seen 4 straight draws that forced them down a few spots on the A-League ladder. But a stunning performance by Bruno Fornaroli paving the way for a strong win in NSW, and Melbourne Victory are back in the top 4. El Tuna is in the form of his life right now for Melbourne Victory, having scored 11 goals in 7 goals.

Scoring your 100th Isuzu UTE A-League goal with a four goal haul ⚽️🤯 Bruno Fornaroli is 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐲 👏 El Tuna sealed a special milestone with a special performance 🙌



One of the best to ever do it Down Under.



📺 Full highlights: https://t.co/7uCvPv4DKp pic.twitter.com/EVvW7BBKut



— Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) December 10, 2023

His name has been circling the media recently as to whether the 36-year-old deserves a place in the Socceroos AFC Asian Cup squad. However, if Fornaroli can continue his current form, it is almost impossible not to see him on a flight to Qatar in January. Bruno Fornaroli will be the one to watch this Saturday night as Melbourne Victory look to continue their undefeated run against their NSW rivals.

Grand Final Déjà vu

Melbourne City will host Central Coast Mariners on Sunday Afternoon in a grand final repeat as both clubs come off strong wins from last weekend.

Aurelio Vidmar’s side travelled to Perth last Friday to take on the Glory with a few new additions to the starting lineup. Socceroos star, Matthew Leckie was given his first start of the season after recovering from an LCL injury that kept him sidelined for months. The scores in Perth were deadlocked 1-1 at halftime. Both sides had chances to put themselves ahead, but it proved to be Melbourne City who gained the upper hand in the 66th minute after a cross, provided by Behich, found the head of Matthew Leckie, who darted it into the back net.

A return to the starting lineup = a return to the scoresheet for Mathew Leckie 🔥 The @Socceroos forward puts @MelbourneCity in front with a towering header 💥



Watch #PERvMCY live and exclusive on Paramount+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/RtBhvkkK5c



— Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) December 8, 2023

The game ended 2-1 after Jamie Young made some very important saves in the dying moments to deny Adam Taggart multiple times in front of the Western Australia fans. An important win for Melbourne City.

They will now look to get revenge against an in-form Central Coast Mariners side for last season’s grand final humiliation.

The defending champions had a poor start to the campaign after only 1 win in 6 games. However, they seemed to have put that all behind them after an exceptional performance in Gosford against Western United that resulted in a 4-0 victory. Hall, Kaltack, and Alou Kuol all scored goals from corners. But the goal that Mariners fans would have on repeat this week would be Marco Tulio’s stunning strike before halftime.

MARCO TULIO YES SIR 🙌 A beautiful goal from the Brazilian as he finds the top corner with ease for @CCMariners 🎯#CCMvWUN is live now on Paramount+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/2wUBXbrPFE



— Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) December 8, 2023

Mark Jackson’s side gave Western United little opportunities to get a result out of the game and was well-dominated throughout the 90 minutes.

The Mariners will be looking forward to the game at AAMI Park, which has been an unfortunate ground for the Central Coast club. The Navy and Yellow have lost their previous 11 matches at the iconic Melbourne venue. It will be interesting to see if they can continue their strong form against a tough Melbourne City opposition.

Six-Pointer In Campbelltown

After a good win against Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium last Saturday, Macarthur FC sit alone in first place on 15 points. This Monday, they will come up against Wellington Phoenix, who sit behind them in 3rd place on 14 points. Before Round 7, Wellington was leading the A-League with an undefeated record. However, their run was cut short by Newcastle Jets on Saturday evening in a 3-0 walkover at Sky Stadium. With the A-League ladder being so close to the top by Round 8 this season, both sides will be fighting to steal maximum points away from their opposing side with hopes of staying at the summit before Round 9.

Goals from Jake Collman and Valere Germain helped Macarthur overcome a strong 10-man performance by Sydney FC on Saturday night. A dominant performance from Macarthur centre-back, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, paved the way to a clean sheet despite the Sky Blues overhauled attack. Now, they sit at the top of the table and continue their undefeated streak.

This A-League success comes alongside an impressive AFC Cup run where they also sit 1st in their group with a game to be played on Thursday night. However, a worry for Macarthur fans is whether the Bulls can sustain strong performances in both competitions for the course of the 23/24 season. So far though, Macarthur has been near faultless.

Unlike the undefeated Bulls, The ‘Nix now have one loss in the A-League campaign… and what a heavy loss it was. A 3-0 defeat at home to the Jets was a firm reality check for the Wellington side after a great start to the season. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos opened the scoring in the 3rd minute with a composed strike to put Newcastle ahead.

.@NewcastleJetsFC hit the front against the ladder-leaders in Wellington! ✈️ Apostolos Stamatelopoulos fires in his fifth goal of the @IsuzuUTE A-League season 👏



Tune in on Paramount+ 📺



Details: https://t.co/Yqxu11sRj1#ALM #WELvNEW pic.twitter.com/2hWRcEcj4I



— Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) December 9, 2023

The ‘Nix allowed many chances to go begging throughout the game and were left stunned when the 19-year-old Clayton Taylor put the Jets up 2-0 before half-time. Unfortunately for Wellington fans, their team wasn’t able to regroup and bounce back after the break and ended up conceding a third goal in the 46th minute via a penalty.

The resilience of this Wellington side will be put to the test against Macarthur. Will the ‘Nix be able to bounce back immediately after the big loss in Wellington? Or, will Sterjovski’s men prove once again they are top contenders for the 23/24 A-League?

