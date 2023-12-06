Isuzu UTE A-League Round 7 Headlines

Back Of The Pack

For their fourth consecutive home A-League game this season, Central Coast Mariners will host Western United this Friday night in Gosford. As the table stands, the Mariners sit in second last place on 4 points and Western United hold the wooden spoon on 3 points. If one team does get the better of the other in this fixture, the losing team will be in last place as we get past the quarter mark of the 23/24 season.

Central Coast Mariners drew with Melbourne Victory over the weekend and looked to have improved from their earlier performances this season. As the game progressed to its final stages, it seemed as though the Mariners may have been able to steal a winner, but Victory goalkeeper, Izzo, made some very important stops on multiple occasions to ensure the deadlock.

Watch highlights from Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne Victory here.

This will be a crucial game for the defending champions if they want to turn their season around and challenge for finals, especially when you consider their tough run of away games in the forthcoming fixtures ahead.

Last weekend Western United extended their losing streak to five after a narrow loss to Wellington Phoenix where a goal, originally flagged for offside, scored by Ben Old was overturned in the 80th minute by VAR to give ‘Nix the lead. United had multiple chances in the game to get a goal and possibly even cause an upset against the, now, league leaders.

Watch the highlights from Western United v Wellington Phoenix here.

The result was Western United’s third consecutive loss in three weeks at Mars Stadium in Ballarat. In a post-match interview, Western United coach, John Aloisi, admitted “there must be something wrong with Ballarat” after prompted by an interviewer. He later went on to say that his side must “move forward” from the disappointing results in the recent past. It will be interesting to see if they do have better luck with a change of scenery away from the ex-gold boomtown of Ballarat, Victoria.

Watch Central Coast Mariners v Western United live on Paramount+ at 7:15pm Friday Night.

The Raging Bulls Travel East

This Saturday, Sydney FC will be back at Allianz Stadium to take on their rivals from South-West Sydney, Macarthur FC, who are one of the four teams still undefeated this A-League campaign, after they emerged victorious in a 7-goal thriller on Monday night against Adelaide United.

The Bulls got off to a flying start in Campbelltown, where they led twice in the first half with goals from Germain and Miller. Adelaide United replied quickly and went up 3-2 in the 53rd minute after Zack Clough bagged a brace.

Macarthur left it late, but were able to retake the lead in the final 10 minutes of the game with 2 goals in quick succession and were able to hold onto the 3 points. The Bulls have now scored the 2nd most goals this season and will come up against a Sydney FC side who haven’t kept a clean sheet in 8 matches. Matthew Millar, the former fullback who has evolved into a winger this season, will be one to watch at Allianz this Saturday as he has scored a goal in each of the Bull’s last three A-League matches.

Watch the highlights from Macarthur FC v Adelaide United here.

Sydney FC endured their longest ever A-League match on the weekend after a two hour lightning delay against Perth Glory at Allianz Stadium. The Sky Blues held a 2-0 lead going into the extremely lengthy halftime break, but after play restarted Perth Glory made it 2-1 in the 62nd minute.

Despite the multiple chances Sydney could’ve put away to secure the 3 points, Perth Glory held firm and didn’t allow their opponents to be complacent for a moment. After late drama with goals going each way, Sydney FC were able to hold onto the win.

Watch the highlights from Sydney FC v Perth Glory here.

A point of discussion from this match was Ufuk Talay’s formation switch from 4-3-3 to 4-2-2-2. The 4-2-2-2 system brought them plenty of success in their recent title winning seasons, and it proved to be a successful change against Perth Glory as it gave them the most attacking output they’ve experienced all season with a record of 3.19xG across the 90 minutes. If Sydney FC go with the fluid 4-2-2-2 formation for Saturday night’s match and Macarthur can continue their goal scoring form, I would expect a goalfest at Allianz that could go either way.

Catch all the action from Sydney FC v Macarthur FC live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ from 7pm Saturday Night.

Tug-Of-War For Top 4

Adelaide United now sit outside the top 4 for the first time this season and have been overtaken by their opponents this week, Brisbane Roar, who took one point away from a difficult fixture against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Adelaide United had a very strong start to the season but have had mixed results over recent weeks. On Monday, they fell short to Macarthur FC, as discussed above, which was their second loss of the season. United have been under scrutiny due to their recent defensive efforts that has seen them concede ten goals over the last three games.

Carl Veart didn’t shy away from discussing his side's disappointing performance after the game. He stated, “we were never really in the game." Despite this low point in the season, news coming in mid-week regarding Zach Clough’s two year extension with the club will undoubtedly bring some smiles to the South Australian fans, and a win at home to put them back in the top 4 would be the perfect way to regain their confidence after that narrow loss to Macarthur.

Zach's here to stay 🤩 Our number 10 has signed a two-year extension. Details → https://t.co/mTowi8dcM6 pic.twitter.com/kMFcGu9uFA



— Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) December 5, 2023

Brisbane Roar will be on the road down to Coopers Stadium after two solid performances at home the previous two rounds.

They had a convincing performance against the undefeated Western Sydney Wanderers, which saw the Roar grab a 2-0 before 20 minutes had passed. WSW were able to claw their way back to 2-2 by the 88th minute. But Brisbane fans were gifted to see a long-awaited debut of Shae Cahill, son of legendary Socceroo, Tim. The 16-year-old midfielder had a chance in the 90th minute to take the lead from point blank range, but the shot was met with a good save from Lawrence Thomas to keep the scores level.

Watch the highlights from Brisbane Roar v Western Sydney Wanderers here.

Brisbane Roar are undefeated in their last two meetings with Adelaide United in South Australia, but will be put to the test by a keen Adelaide United side coming off a harsh loss.

Watch Adelaide United v Brisbane Roar on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ from 2:30pm Sunday Afternoon.

Someone's "o" Has Got To Go

To cap off the action for Round 7 of the A-League, undefeated sides Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory will go head to head in an attempt to give their respective opposing sides the first loss of their A-League season.

Visitors, Melbourne Victory, sit sixth on the A-League table despite being undefeated after 4 consecutive draws. Despite being unbeaten, many Victory fans would feel slightly concerned at their side’s recent performances.

Most recently, they drew 2-2 against Central Coast Mariners and weren’t looking as threatening as they previously had this season. However, in this game, headlines were taken by Bruno Fornaroli’s early contender for goal of the season.

An extraordinary solo effort that saw him dribble past three defenders, take a touch away from the opposition’s goal, and curl it around Danny Vukovic from well-outside the box. A joy to behold. The 26-year-old now has 7 goals in 6 games and will be looking to add to that tally at Commbank this Sunday.

There was only ever going to be one winner 🏆🔥 Bruno Fornaroli's outrageous strike is your @IsuzuUTE A-League Goal of the Week! 👏



Is it the goal of the season so far?#ALM #MelbourneVictory pic.twitter.com/EUHvf1fCTs



— Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) December 6, 2023

Western Sydney Wanderers also went home with a 2-2 draw last week. The points were shared in Queensland’s capital on Friday night after an 88th minute equaliser from Antonsson to complete WSW’s 2nd half two-goal comeback.

This was the glancing header that earned @wswanderersfc a point in the 88th minute! 🔥 Marcus Antonsson's equaliser means the Wanderers extend their unbeaten record to six matches 👏



📰 Match report: https://t.co/A6HqhI6Q60 #ALM #BRIvWSW pic.twitter.com/99zuF6Pd9B



— Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) December 1, 2023

Worries have echoed around Western Sydney since that game regarding the fitness of their captain, Marcelo, who went down in the first half with an achilles injury. There has been no confirmation yet regarding the extent of the Brazilian centre-back’s condition but it is unlikely he will be playing against Melbourne Victory.

Jorrit Hendrix replaced Marcelo in the back line and to the delight of Red and Black fans, he produced an impressive performance as a central defender. It is likely that Mark Rudan will consider him for Sunday’s clash, with hopes to uphold their top clean sheet record this season.

Watch Western Sydney Wanderers v Melbourne Victory live on Paramount+ at 4:45pm Sunday Evening.

