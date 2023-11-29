Isuzu UTE A-League Round 6 Headlines

Battle on the Marshes

Round 6 of the Isuzu UTE A-League kicks off on Friday night with a clash between Brisbane Roar and Western Sydney Wanderers. WSW currently sit in equal top spot on the A-League table after a crucial win against Sydney FC in the Sydney Derby.

Their forthcoming opponents, Brisbane Roar, climbed up to 4th place this week after a convincing home win at Suncorp Stadium to Perth Glory.

However, despite the Roar’s strong performance, another topic took the headlines following the game.

A statement from @thepfa on the Suncorp Stadium pitch on Sunday ⬇️#SupportingThePlayers pic.twitter.com/b8IlnNtZAS — Professional Footballers Australia (@thepfa) November 27, 2023

Suncorp Stadium’s pitch surface was in a disastrous state prior to the ALW and ALM games on Sunday evening. So much so, that it led to criticisms from both coaches after the game. Perth Glory manager, Alen Stajcic, stated that “it was more like a mud rink rather than a pitch”.

It has been suggested that the pitch’s poor state was due to the numerous concerts that have taken place at Suncorp Stadium throughout the month.

Hopefully, the turf will return to its normal, healthy state before the Round 6 blockbuster this Friday night.

Western Sydney Wanderers have had a dream start to the 23/24 A-League campaign. The nail biting win against their city counterpart was hard fought and deserved, with the only goal coming from the 21-year-old ex-Sydney FC player, Zac Sapsford. A poetic moment in the historic rivalry. Now, the Red and Black will travel to Brisbane to face an in-form Roar, who the Wanderers haven’t won against in the last 6 meetings.

Watch Brisbane Roar v Western Sydney Wanderers live on Paramount+ at 7:15pm Friday Night.

The 'Nix Keep It Clean

It was nothing but a clean sheet for Wellington Phoenix as they defeated Melbourne City 1-0 on Sunday in Auckland. All ovations must go to Wellington goalkeeper, Alex Paulsen, as he produced a complete masterclass which kept out all Melbourne City’s toughest efforts. His extraordinary penalty save in the 72nd minute against prolific scorer, Jamie McLaren, will be one for the highlight reel for years to come.

The undefeated ‘Nix now sit at the top of the table alongside Western Sydney Wanderers. This round, they will take on Western United, who currently occupy the bottom spot after four consecutive losses.

In Round 5, Western United hosted Adelaide in a one-sided affair where the visitors took all three points back to South Australia after a 3-1 victory. There has been a major goal scoring issue for John Aloisi’s side, where they have only produced one goal across the most recent four games. If results continue in this fashion, Aloisi will have to answer for Western United's subpar performances.

An upset against Wellington Phoenix in Ballarat would certainly be an early Xmas present for Aloisi, as he looks for any hope to save Western United’s recent form.

Watch John Aloisi's Western United take on Vincenzo Italiano's Wellington Phoenix live on Paramount+ at 5:20pm Saturday Night.

A Long Way From Home

Following their loss to Brisbane Roar last Sunday, Perth Glory have now won 0 from their last 13 games outside of Western Australia. A troubling statistic for manager Alen Stajcic. This week, they will travel to New South Wales to take on Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium.

This will be the third consecutive away game on the East Coast for Perth Glory, and it’s never an easy task to be isolated from home for that amount of time. Nonetheless, there is no doubt they will bring the fight to Sydney FC this Saturday night with hopes of bringing the three points back to the West Coast on Sunday morning.

For Sydney FC, the loss in the Sydney Derby was a tough pill to swallow. Especially as it came straight after the game of redemption against Adelaide United where they won convincingly against all odds. The performance against WSW was mediocre, to be put politely, and showed that Ufuk Talay has a lot of work to do if the Sky Blues want to challenge for a place in the top 6.

The ability to bounce back and put out a convincing performance against Perth Glory this Saturday will be the first step to make amends to their poor start of the season.

Catch all the action from Sydney FC v Perth Glory live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ from 7pm Saturday Night.

Victory Travels Up The Coast

Melbourne Victory come into Round 6 undefeated after an entertaining 1-1 draw against Macarthur FC. The Bulls grabbed the lead early on into the contest thanks to a clean finish from Matthew Millar. The Victorian side found it difficult to find rhythm with many chances going astray in the first half. In the 60th minute, things were made harder for Victory as Adama Traore was dismissed with a second yellow card after a clumsy high foot. Although, Tony Popovic’s men didn’t give up and it proved fruitful. In the 95th minute, the ball ricocheted off the leg of Yiannis Nicoloau and rolled into the back of the net to square the game 1-1 in the dying seconds.

After starting the season as title contenders, Melbourne Victory now have three consecutive 1-1 draws in the A-League and come up against Central Coast Mariners in Round 6.

The Mariners got their first win of the season last weekend against Newcastle Jets in the F3 Derby. Mark Jackson’s men controlled the game well and went 2-0 up before the hour mark. However, they were put on edge after a goal from Jets youngster, Archie Goodwin, but made certain of the win in injury time with a goal from substitute, Jing Reec.

The Yellow and Navy have had it difficult this season with a heavier load of games due to the AFC Cup. Although, this win could mark the start of a new arc for the reigning champions.

On Sunday, it can be expected that both teams will be coming out all guns blazing for the precious three points at such a pivotal point in both clubs’ campaign.

Watch Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne Victory on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ from 2:30pm Sunday Afternoon.

