Isuzu UTE A-League Round 26 Headlines

We have finally made it to the final round of the regular season. A full list of fixtures awaits, plus there will be the added bonus of three matches live and free on 10 Bold this weekend!

Our focus will be on the final composition of the top six. Melbourne City's win at Wanderers last round has placed them in the driver's seat to seal the last position on offer.

They sit two points ahead of Western Sydney heading into the final round and have a date with bottom of the table Western United this Sunday.

Marko Rudan's side come up against Victory and will have to win if they stand any chance of taking sixth spot. However, their fate is out of their hands with a City draw enough to see them qualify thanks to their superior goal difference.

At the top of the table, Phoenix will hope to get the job done against Macarthur before biding their time with the Mariners' rescheduled fixture against Adelaide taking place the following week.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' miraculous win over fellow finals bound outfit Sydney FC may just be enough to seal a home final against the very same opposition in the coming fortnight.

Isuzu UTE A-League: Important Links

Battle to avoid the Australia Cup Playoffs

Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United will square off in the sole Friday fixture at Suncorp Stadium.

As it stands, the home side are a one point and one place better off than their visitors in eighth place. However, the Reds have a game in hand.

Carl Veart's side need just one point from their remaining matches to ensure that they avoid the Australia Cup Round of 32 Playoffs which will feature the bottom four A-League clubs.

For Brisbane, Ruben Zadkovich will hope to start his reign as permanent head coach on a positive note after encouraging signs in their stalemate at Victory last Saturday.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar: Highlights

Watch Brisbane vs Adelaide this Friday from 1915 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Phoenix aim to keep pressure on Mariners

All Wellington can do this final round is make sure they collect maximum points if they are to stay in with a chance of securing the Premiers Plate.

The final hurdle for them will be a home tie against Macarthur with kick off scheduled for 1715 AEST at Sky Stadium.

A missed penalty in the dying stages of their clash in Newcastle took a massive hit to Phoenix's premiership hopes and places them on the back foot heading into the final round.

Catch up with all the action from the Bulls win over Sydney FC

Their opponents will arrive in Wellington high on confidence after their showing with nine men against Sydney.

A win or draw on Saturday will guarantee that they host their elimination final next weekend.

Watch Wellington vs Macarthur this Saturday from 1645 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Central Coast have one hand on the Premiers Plate

The first of three blockbuster matches on 10 Bold this weekend is an F3 Derby as Newcastle Jets host the Mariners in the early kick off on Saturday.

Mark Jackson's side have an extra game up their sleeve as they look to tie up the Premiership.

If Wellington win this weekend, they will need to pick up at least four points from their remaining two fixtures to ensure that they lift the coveted Plate.

Standing in their way is a stubborn Jets side who are finishing the season in style, undefeated in their past four fixtures.

Watch highlights from Newcastle's encounter against Phoenix

Watch the F3 Derby this Saturday from 1630 AEST live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Wanderers MUST win to stand any chance of playing Finals Football

Wanderers will know that anything but three points will see them miss out on finals football when they come up against Victory on Saturday night at AAMI Park.

A disappointing defeat against City has all but condemned Western Sydney to missing out on the finals.

What awaits them this weekend is a challenging showdown with third placed Victory who escaped with a point against Roar after playing the majority of the second half a man down.

Watch Melbourne Victory vs Wanderers this Saturday from 1900 AEST live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Sky Blues aim to seal home final

A wasteful performance in Campbelltown last weekend has put the Sky Blues chances of hosting their elimination final in jeopardy.

Ufuk Talay's men will be coming up against a wounded Glory outfit which was condemned to the wooden spoon in a frantic match with Western that ended up 4-3 in their opponents' favour.

Relive all the action from Glory's encounter against Western United

Watch Sydney FC vs Perth Glory this Sunday from 1430 AEST live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

City's fate in their own hands

A win or draw will be enough for City to feature in finals football regardless of results elsewhere when they host Western United this Sunday at AAMI Park.

Two crucial wins over the last fortnight have propelled City into sixth spot and left them in control of their destiny heading into the final round.

Highlights from City's visit to Wanderers last weekend

They will be coming up against a Western side which enjoyed a collective sigh of relief last time out when they escaped the unwanted mantle of the wooden spoon.

With the wooden spoon now out of the question, John Aloisi's side may be the perfect oppositon for an in form City.

Watch Melbourne City v Western United this Sunday from 1650 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+