Isuzu UTE A-League Round 24 Headlines

Round 24 action is headlined by the third instalment of the Sydney derby on Saturday night in the prime time 10 Bold slot.

Elsewhere, Victory make the trip to Wellington in the early kick off on Friday while Melbourne City will hope to keep their finals aspirations alive when they meet Perth in Sunday's 10 Bold fixture.

Victory on the hunt to make it five games undefeated

It will be 2 vs 3 at Sky Stadium as Phoenix host Victory in the early kick off on Friday night from 1630 AEST.

Wellington enter this clash on the back of a defeat at Central Coast which saw them forfeit top spot on the ladder, conversely Victory come into this on the back of a derby win against City.

A win for Tony Popovic's men will blow the race for the top two wide open and leave Wellington with a chance of dropping out at the expense of their opponents.

Adelaide on the hunt for fourth straight victory

Carl Veart's Adelaide are enjoying a purple patch which could see them jump out of the bottom four when they host Macarthur on Friday night.

The Reds have scored a notable eight goals in their last two matches and will want to give their home fans reason to cheer as they hit the road for the final three rounds of the campaign.

Central Coast out to consolidate lead at the top of the table

We have a new club at the summit of the ladder for the first time in a while with table-toppers Mariners making the trip to Tarneit on Saturday at 1530 AEST.

An injury time winner from Mikael Doka against Phoenix last time out was enough to see the Mariners snatch top spot from their opponents.

Their first test as league leaders this season will see them come up against a resolute Western outfit who came from two goals down to beat Macarthur in their inaugural match in Tarneit.

Jets aim to achieve consecutive wins for the first time this season

Newcastle will be on the hunt for a second straight win when they make the trip to Suncorp Stadium in the second of Saturday's triple header.

Robbie Stanton's side made the most of the one man advantage as they saw off the Sky Blues 3-1 to secure a much needed three points.

They will be coming up against a Brisbane side who will fancy themselves for the win after they come out on top against Wanderers thanks to Macklin Freke's late penalty save.

Sydney Derby Decider

The third instalment of the Sydney Derby will decide who reigns supreme in the 2023/24 season.

Wanderers came out on top in the first meeting at Allianz Stadium before the Sky Blues humbled the men from the west on their turf last month.

Form wise, Ufuk Talay's side come into this without a win in their last two matches. Both of those fixtures seeing them play with 10 men after successive red cards to Jake Girdwood-Reich and Robert Mak.

Meanwhile, Wanderers' winning streak came undone against Roar. They do have some breathing space over seventh placed City but cannot afford to take their place for granted.

City's finals hopes hanging by a thread

Sunday's 10 Bold clash will see City welcome Glory to AAMI Park at 1500 AEST.

Perth have already bowed out of contention for finals football but have their pride on the line as they aim to avoid the wooden spoon.

Back-to-back defeats against the Mariners and Victory have left City's finals aspirations becoming less and less likely.

They are without a win in three matches and need to close a four point gap on Wanderers above them with three matches remaining in the regular season.

