Isuzu UTE A-League Round 23 Headlines

A blockbuster Saturday will see the Mariners welcome table toppers Wellington to Gosford before Victory and City go toe-to-toe in the prime time 10 Bold slot.

Elsewhere, Western United play their first match at the new Ironbark Fields in the first of Saturday's triple header while we head to McDonald Jones Stadium for Sunday's 10 Bold fixture as Sydney FC come up against the Jets.

Wanderers aim to make it three wins on the bounce

Wanderers will be looking to make it three wins from three when they welcome Brisbane Roar to CommBank Stadium on Friday night.

Marko Rudan's side have put themselves back into finals contention after a rocky few weeks.

They enter Friday's clash on the back of a gritty away win in Perth followed up by a convincing win last time out at Macarthur.

On the other hand, Brisbane find themselves in a lull. They are without a win in a month and sit eight points adrift of the sixth placed Wanderers.

Watch Western Sydney vs Brisbane this Friday night from 1915 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+

Western finally find their home at Tarneit

History will be made on Saturday afternoon as Western United take to the field in Tarneit for the first time in the Isuzu UTE A-League.

One of the A-League's newest clubs has finally found a ground to call their own after years of sharing AAMI Park with Victory and City.

The first match at their new facility will see them come up against the Bulls. Both teams will enter this fixture on the back of defeats with Western falling 4-1 to Adelaide while Macarthur were outdone 3-1 against Western Sydney.

Watch Western United vs Macarthur this Saturday from 1520 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+

Top of the Table Clash in Gosford

League leaders Wellington Phoenix will make their way to Gosford to do battle against the second placed Mariners on Saturday afternoon at 1730 AEDT.

Giancarlo Italiano's side collected maximum points from their last two matches in New Zealand - a 2-1 win over the Sky Blues followed by a 1-0 win against Brisbane.

This will be the second meeting between the two clubs with neither side able to break the deadlock when they first met in Wellington in February.

Watch the Mariners vs Phoenix this Saturday from 1720 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+

All roads lead to AAMI Park

The third instalment of the Melbourne Derby is the fixture that grabs the headlines this weekend.

This match will be deemed the decider with both previous match ups ending in 0-0 stalemates.

Victory are fighting for one of the coveted top two spots while City are focused on keeping their season alive as they aim to crack into the top six.

Watch the Melbourne Derby this Saturday from 1900 AEDT live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Jets host Sky Blues

We will be heading to Newcastle for Sunday's FTA fixture as the Jets welcome Sydney FC to McDonald Jones Stadium.

Ufuk Talay's men strung together a five star masterclass against the Mariners last weekend as they came out 2-0 victors.

Meanwhile, the Jets fought to the last whistle to secure a point at City.

The Hunter side won't have too many fond memories of their last meeting with the Sky Blues, with 4-0 the score line at Allianz Stadium back in January.

Watch the Jets vs Sydney FC this Sunday from 1430 AEDT live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Perth back at HBF Park

The second of Glory's double header at HBF Park sees them host Adelaide United in the late kick off on Sunday.

It will be pride on the line with Perth sitting just below the Reds in the standings with both sides unlikely to feature in the finals.

Head-to-Head, it was an action-packed 3-3 draw last time they faced each other with Panagiotis Kikianis' second half stoppage time goal rescuing a point for Adelaide.

Watch Glory vs Adelaide this Sunday from 1650 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+