Isuzu UTE A-League Round 21 Headlines

Perth vs Wanderers is the sole feature match this weekend in the prime time 10 Bold slot. Wellington Phoenix head to Eden Park to host Sydney FC while Brisbane will look to boost their finals hopes at home to Macarthur.

Western United out for revenge against Victory

Western United and Victory will kick off round 21 when they meet on Thursday night at 1900 AEDT.

United managed to achieve something last week they hadn't been able to all season, and that is consecutive wins.

John Aloisi's side backed up their win against Perth Glory with a clinical second half performance against Wanderers that saw them come out on top 3-1.

Their opponents this Thursday broke a two-match losing streak at the home of their fierce rivals with a Bruno Fornaroli double helping them to a 2-1 win in Adelaide.

These two side met just under a month ago with a Damien Da Silva brace in second half stoppage time handing Victory the three points.

Battle at the Bottom: Jets go head to head against Adelaide

Two sides in desperate search of that winning feeling will face off at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night at 1945 AEDT.

Carl Veart's side are in freefall currently, without a win since mid-January and on a four-match losing streak.

Their hosts find themselves in a similar predicament but their point at Perth last time out was enough to see them leapfrog United on the ladder into 10th.

The reverse fixture at Coopers in December was a rare win for United with the full time score 3-1.

Talay back in NZ to face off against his former club

Ufuk Talay will take his Sydney FC side to Auckland this Saturday as they go up against his former club Wellington Phoenix at 1530 AEDT.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Talay who returns to New Zealand for the first time since departing Phoenix last season.

The Sky Blues have strung together a series of positive results and were fortunate last weekend as they came away with a point against Brisbane after going down to 10 men.

Meanwhile, for the first time since the end of December, Wellington enter this fixture on the back of a loss. Keep in mind that it was Sydney who managed to beat them on that occasion.

Their defeat last round at Melbourne City was enough to see them knocked off the summit of the ladder (albeit on goal difference).

However, if there is anyone capable of compounding the home side's misery and making it two defeats on the bounce, it would have to be at the hands of their former coach.

Rojas vs Davila: Two creative powerhouses clash in Brisbane

Next up we will be heading to Ballymore Stadium as Macarthur make the trip north to meet the Roar at 1600 AEDT.

Ruben Zadkovich's side were unable to take all three points against the 10-man Sky Blues last Sunday however it did add to their unbeaten record which now stands at three matches.

Macarthur came crashing down to earth last time out when they were soundly beaten at home to the Mariners.

That defeat saw the Bulls switch spots with Victory on the table. They currently sit in fourth and have the Sky Blues hot on their heels with just a point separating the two.

However, Mile Sterjovski will take some comfort knowing that they came out on top 3-1 when they last met Brisbane in January.

Shell-shocked Wanderers head west to Perth

Western Sydney will be looking to put that midweek thumping behind them when they take on Glory in Saturday's 10 Bold fixture at 1945 AEDT.

All eyes will be on Marko Rudan's side to see how they respond after that 7-0 thrashing against City on Tuesday night.

That disastrous performance appears to be part of a wider issue at the club which have currently suffered three consecutive heavy defeats that has seen them drop out of the top six.

Perth will enter this match hoping to add to that record. A second half masterclass from Adam Taggart last weekend saw them rescue a point against Newcastle at the death.

The ledger is even with a win each as these two sides prepare to meet for the third time this season.

