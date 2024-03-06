Isuzu UTE A-League Round 20 Headlines

The Original Rivalry is the feature match this weekend in the prime time 10 Bold slot. There's an Australia Cup Final replay taking centre stage on Sunday on 10 Bold while the Mariners meet Macarthur again in Campbelltown only a few weeks after that fiery end to their AFC Cup clash.

The Western Derby as Wanderers meet Western United

Wanderers and Western United will kick off round 20 when they meet on Friday night at 1945 AEDT.

John Aloisi's side head into this match in the best form they've managed all season - undefeated in their previous two matches with a win arriving last time out against Perth Glory.

A derby defeat to Sydney FC saw Marko Rudan's men fail to build on their victory in Adelaide a fortnight ago and they now stand on the edge of the top six after the Sky Blues leapfrogged them on the table.

Watch the Wanderers vs Western United this Friday night from 1915 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+

City host table-toppers

The first of three matches on Saturday takes us to AAMI Park as Melbourne City come up against Wellington Phoenix at 1730 AEDT.

It was yet another disappointing defeat for the hosts at Macarthur last round as they extended their unwanted winless record to five matches.

League leaders Wellington won't be doing them any favours this weekend as they look to go 11 matches unbeaten.

It was a Bozhidar Kraev goal which gave Phoenix all three points when they last met back in November.

Watch the Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix this Saturday night from 1720 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+

All Eyes on Coopers for the Original Rivalry

Saturday's 10 Bold fixture is sure to be a cracker as Melbourne Victory make the trip to Coopers Stadium for the latest instalment of the Original Rivalry.

Both sides have struggled for wins recently however it is the home side who find themselves in a spot of bother as they aim to get all three points after failing in their last six attempts.

Finals football is slipping from their grasp with United nine points behind the sixth placed Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Victory have been a model of consistency this campaign. That was until a few weeks ago when they suffered their first defeat of the season against the Bulls.

Since then, they've drawn one, won one, but more worryingly suffered back-to-back defeats heading into this derby.

Tony Popovic's side do hold the advantage in this fixture this season with a 2-0 win back in December while the two sides could not be separated when they first met the month previous.

Watch the Original Rivalry this Saturday from 1930 AEDT live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Glory return to home comforts

The third and final match on Saturday will see us head west to HBF Park as Perth Glory and Newcastle Jets go toe-to-toe at 2145 AEDT.

Glory came crashing down to Earth last weekend they were beaten by basement dwellers Western United in Ballarat.

However, that was just their second defeat in eight outings.

Both sides have shared the points in their previous two meetings this season with this exact fixture having been played out in Round One when an Apostolos Stamatelopoulos injury time goal rescued a point for the visitors.

Watch Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets this Saturday night from 2135 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+

Roar return to Allianz for the first time since Australia Cup defeat

Brisbane Roar will be back at Allianz Stadium this Sunday for a replay of sorts as they look to exact revenge on Sydney FC in the 10 Bold fixture.

Roar are undefeated over the past fortnight with a draw against Western before toppling Victory last Sunday.

They will need to be firing if they are to have any hope of coming away with a result from one of the league's in form sides.

Ufuk Talay's Sky Blues are on a seven-match unbeaten streak which has seen them rise to fifth on the ladder.

A dominant performance saw them brush aside Wanderers last time out with their high press proving to be too much of a challenge for their opponents of late.

Watch Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar this Sunday from 1630 AEDT live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Bulls hungry for success in AFC Cup replay

Just over a fortnight ago these two teams made history when they became the first A-League sides to meet on the continental stage in the AFC Cup.

Unfortunately for the Bulls it was the Mariners who came out victorious in an end-to-end encounter which was decided by Ronald Barcellos' 120th minute winner.

It was a tense battle throughout the match and tempers boiled over at the full time whistle with both sides coming together.

With little time having past since that clash, expect plenty of drama with that knockout match still fresh in the minds of all the players.

Watch Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners this Sunday from 1650 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+