Isuzu UTE A-League Round 19 Headlines

It is not often that we get two historic derbies taking place over the course of one weekend, let alone one day! Tune in to Paramount+ and Network 10 on Saturday for the F3 Derby followed by what is sure to be a pulsating Sydney Derby in the prime time 10 Bold slot.

Rudan back on the sideline for Wanderers

Marko Rudan will be back pitchside following his touchline ban as his Wanderers prepare to do the double over their crosstown rivals Sydney FC on Saturday night at 1945 AEDT.

Wanderers hold the advantage this season with Zac Sapsford's goal proving the difference at Allianz Stadium back in round 5.

Highlights from the first Sydney Derby of the season

Expect a raucous atmosphere as Wanderers fans welcome back their coach. They enter this fixture on a relatively poor run of form but will be buoyed by their win at Adelaide last time out.

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers: Highlights

Meanwhile, the Sky Blues sit one place behind their rivals with just a point to separate them but are on a solid run which has seen them pick up 12 points from their last six matches.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City: Full Match Replay

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City: Highlights

Watch the Sydney Derby this Saturday night from 1900 AEDT live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Mariners head north for F3 Derby

The second instalment of the F3 Derby takes us to McDonald Jones Stadium as Newcastle Jets meet Central Coast Mariners at 1800 AEDT.

It has been a season of contrasts for both sides with the Jets languishing in second from bottom while their rivals sit second from top.

Robbie Stanton's side are winless since January but responded well last time out when they came from behind to share the points with Macarthur.

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur FC: Highlights

Mariners on the other hand have been on an inspired run which saw them create history when they beat Victory at AAMI Park last round.

It was Mark Jackson's side who reigned supreme in their last meeting with a 3-1 win signaling the beginning of their 12-match unbeaten run that only recently came to an end.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners: Full Match Replay

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners: Highlights

Watch the F3 Derby this Saturday night from 1745 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+

Two sides striving for consistency meet at Suncorp

Sunday's 10 Bold fixture takes us to Suncorp Stadium as Brisbane Roar host Victory at 1700 AEDT.

Form and consistency have been causes of concerns for both clubs with neither having been able to string together a solid number of wins on the bounce.

Brisbane were lucky to escape with a point from their clash against Western United thanks to Jonas Markovski's penalty last round.

Victory's match at home to the Mariners last Sunday was full of a raft of talking points which could be debated long into the night, but at the end of the day they left the encounter with nothing to show.

Watch Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory this Sunday from 1630 AEDT live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

City looking to return to winners circle

Melbourne City's hunt for the magical three points continues this Friday night when they visit Macarthur FC.

Aurelio Vidmar's side have been stuck in a rut over February but have showed encouraging signs since Marco Tilio's return with his strike rescuing a point at the Sky Blues last Saturday.

The Bulls will also be looking to snap out of a relatively disappointing run which sees them without a league win since the beginning of February.

Watch Macarthur FC vs Melbourne City this Friday night from 1915 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+

Phoenix return to Wellington

Giancarlo Italiano's Phoenix will be back in front of their fans this weekend as they meet Adelaide United on Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix left HBF Park with a share of the points last weekend which has closed the gap between them and the second placed Mariners to three points.

Their upcoming opposition have been in a spot of bother and a trip to the league leaders is the last thing they would have hoped as they look to address a woeful run that has seen them pick up just one point from their last five matches.

Watch Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United this Sunday from 1430 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+

Glory aim to extend six-match unbeaten run

A sense of belief is flowing through the waters at Perth as their surge up the A-League ladder shows no signs of slowing down.

They will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches when they take on a struggling Western United outfit this Saturday.

John Aloisi's side picked up a valuable point at Brisbane last round which they will be desperate to build upon as they look to close that seven point gap between themselves and the second from bottom Jets.

Watch Western United vs Perth Glory this Saturday from 1650 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+